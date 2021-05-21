Daily news update: Norma on Gigaba (again), Van Damme quits DA and more

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Phumzile Van Damme quits DA to escape ‘clique of individuals’
Longtime outspoken Democratic Alliance (DA) member Phumzile Van Damme announced her resignation as an MP and member of the official opposition on Thursday evening.
Malusi had phones wiped to avoid being ‘Brian Molefed’, claims Mngoma
Nomachule Gigaba, known as Norma Mngoma, has intimated that her arrest last year, ostensibly for malicious damage to property and crimen injuria, was a move to disguise the wiping of information about the Guptas from her electronic devices.
Is Zuma telling old lies about Bill Downer? NPA thinks so
Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team has filed his affidavit requesting prosecutor Billy Downer’s recusal from Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial.
You can ask for property rates relief under State of Disaster
Many South Africans do not know that during a State of Disaster, they can ask their municipality to exempt them from paying property rates, or give them a rebate.
Scottish game ranger student gored by black rhino in KZN
A game ranger student from Scotland was seriously injured after being attacked by a black rhino in northern Zululand, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
PICS: Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu’s body transformation
Former SABC3 talk show host Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu has been on a healthy and steady weight-loss journey since 2016.