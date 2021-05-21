South Africa
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
21 May 2021
Daily news update: Norma on Gigaba (again), Van Damme quits DA and more

Former president Jacob Zuma, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, greets supporters in the gallery of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on 17 May 2021. Picture: Reuters/Rogan Ward

Phumzile Van Damme quits DA to escape ‘clique of individuals’

DA MP Phumzile van Damme.

Longtime outspoken Democratic Alliance (DA) member Phumzile Van Damme announced her resignation as an MP and member of the official opposition on Thursday evening.

Malusi had phones wiped to avoid being ‘Brian Molefed’, claims Mngoma

Norma Mngoma (formerly Gigaba) gives evidence at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 20 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Nomachule Gigaba, known as Norma Mngoma, has intimated that her arrest last year, ostensibly for malicious damage to property and crimen injuria, was a move to disguise the wiping of information about the Guptas from her electronic devices.

Is Zuma telling old lies about Bill Downer? NPA thinks so

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, greets supporters in the gallery of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team has filed his affidavit requesting prosecutor Billy Downer’s recusal from Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial.

You can ask for property rates relief under State of Disaster

Across all 257 municipalities, property rates contributed 16.1% of total income, equivalent to R18.6 billion. Picture: iStock

Many South Africans do not know that during a State of Disaster, they can ask their municipality to exempt them from paying property rates, or give them a rebate.

Scottish game ranger student gored by black rhino in KZN

Black rhinos are critically endangered. Picture: Save the Rhino/Michael Wain

A game ranger student from Scotland was seriously injured after being attacked by a black rhino in northern Zululand, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. 

PICS: Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu’s body transformation

Noeleen Maholwana Sangqu Read more: https://briefly.co.za/36024-noeleen-maholwana-sangqu-biography-age-baby-husband-divorce-weight-loss-pictures-instagram-latest-news.html

A sleeker Noeleen Maholwana Sangqu.

Former SABC3 talk show host Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu has been on a healthy and steady weight-loss journey since 2016.

