20 May 2021
2:35 pm
Landmark sentence puts pangolin poacher in prison for 10 years

The two were caught when they tried to sell an injured, malnourished pangolin to undercover agents.

The endangered pangolin. Picture: Michel Bega
In what could be the harshest sentence ever in a pangolin poaching case, the Pretoria Magistrate's Court has slapped Orateng Mekwe with 10 years behind bars without the option of a fine. He and co-accused, Jealous Rungano, a Zimbabwean national sentenced to three years in prison, were this week found guilty and sentenced of contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act. The two also found guilty of carrying out a restricted activity pertaining to the illegal trade of pangolins. Also Read: Breaking down the illegal world of pangolin trafficking and trade Professor Rey Jansen, of the Faculty of Science at...

