‘Genitals only work if cut from live victims’

Victims were lured with promises of jobs, but when they arrived at the destination, they would be abducted and taken away to have their body parts cut off.

An expert on ritual murders, Dr Alunamutwe Rannditsheni, from Limpopo, said ritual killings were a worldwide phenomenon and not only an African problem. Almost all of the SADC countries experienced ritual killing-related kidnappings and human trafficking. A 2008 investigation by the Human Rights League in Mozambique found such murders were rife in the country. It found people were trafficked between countries with the purpose to remove parts to be trafficked separately. ALSO READ: The mayhem of muti murders and sangomas The league, which interviewed survivors, eye-witnesses, families of victims and civil society in Mozambique and South Africa, found body parts...

