Eric Naki
20 May 2021
South Africa

The mayhem of muti murders and sangomas

Women, girls and boys are the main targets of ritual murders, says the head of traditional healers.

Simdlangentsha Magistrate's Offices which was torched by community members after Lungisani Ntuli’s body was found on 10 July 2014 in Pongola. Community members set the church alight after the four-year-old’s mutilated body was found there. Ntuli went missing and his mutilated body was discovered in a room in the church. Picture: Gallo Images
The scourge of ritual killings in Limpopo’s Vhembe district has reared its ugly head once more – and President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele have been called on to intervene as communities retaliate against suspected perpetrators. Tensions are high at Tshikonelo village, outside Thohoyandou, where a local headman’s homestead was torched by angry villagers who accused him of being responsible for the kidnapping of a victim who was lucky to escape. The victim returned home and informed the community that the headman and another man abducted him. ALSO READ: 'Genitals only work if cut from live victims' Since...

