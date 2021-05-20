Daily news update: Chilly weekend ahead, jabbed MEC gets Covid-19 and more

Neo Thale

Two of former Limpopo ANC provincial chairperson Cassel Mathale’s political proteges are said to be vying for the ANC Limpopo’s top job as party provincial chairperson.

Gauteng MEC for health, Nomathemba Mokgethi, has tested positive for Covid-19.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says the DA lost support in the 2019 elections because people thought President Cyril Ramaphosa was the ANC’s version of him (Maimane) in the DA.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of two successive cold fronts expected to move in over the Western Cape from Thursday.

Naomi Campbell, who is turning 51 on Saturday, shared the news of her baby that took the world by storm.

With Raja Casablanca having scored an away goal during their clash with Orlando Pirates which finished in a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium last weekend in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup, Bucs head coach Josef Zinnbauer says the North Africans have an advantage going into the second leg.