20 May 2021
4:45 am

Daily news update: Chilly weekend ahead, jabbed MEC gets Covid-19 and more

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Two Mathale proteges eyeing Ramaphosa ally’s ANC position

Cyril Ramaphosa and Stan Mathabatha

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Stan Mathabatha during the party’s Limpopo provincial conference on 24 June 2018 in Polokwane. Picture: Gallo Images

Two of former Limpopo ANC provincial chairperson Cassel Mathale’s political proteges are said to be vying for the ANC Limpopo’s top job as party provincial chairperson.

Vaccinated Gauteng health MEC tests positive for Covid-19

Gauteng MEC for health, Nomathemba Mokgethi, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi receives the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on 17 February 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

Gauteng MEC for health, Nomathemba Mokgethi, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Turns out Cyril’s not a mini-me after all, says Maimane

Mmusi Maimane

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says the DA lost support in the 2019 elections because people thought President Cyril Ramaphosa was the ANC’s version of him (Maimane) in the DA.

Chilly weekend ahead as two cold fronts move in on SA

Picture: iStock/ MarianVejcik

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of two successive cold fronts expected to move in over the Western Cape from Thursday.

How did Naomi Campbell become a mother at the age of 50?

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell is a first time mom at age 50. Picture: Instagram @naomi

Naomi Campbell, who is turning 51 on Saturday, shared the news of her baby that took the world by storm.

Zinnbauer confident Pirates can win Confed Cup return leg against Raja

Josef Zinnbauer, coach of Orlando Pirates reacts during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 2 May 2021. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

With Raja Casablanca having scored an away goal during their clash with Orlando Pirates which finished in a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium last weekend in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup, Bucs head coach Josef Zinnbauer says the North Africans have an advantage going into the second leg.

RELATED ARTICLES

INFECTION UPDATES

Daily Covid-19 update: 3522 cases recorded as North West tops daily deaths
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

POLITICS

Ramaphosa unfazed by Ace accusations: 'There's no real substance'
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

GOVERNMENT

Tafelkop farmers get major land ownership boon
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

COVID-19

Vaccinated Gauteng health MEC tests positive for Covid-19
11 hours ago
11 hours ago


