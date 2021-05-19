South Africa
19 May 2021
4:45 am

Daily news update: DA vs Makhubo, AB spurns Proteas, 'Useful idiot' De Lille

Neo Thale

Baleka Mbete. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Mbete admits to ignoring arms deal tip, says she would do it again

Former speaker of Parliament, Baleka Mbete at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 18 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former speaker of Parliament, Baleka Mbete, at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein on 18 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Baleka Mbete, the former National Assembly speaker, told the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture that she ignored a tip-off about the arms deal, and given the opportunity, she would do it again.

‘Useful idiot’ De Lille says Mbeki, Manuel must account for arms deal saga

Patricia De Lille, 25 May 2019. Picture: GCIS

Former president Thabo Mbeki and the likes of ANC veteran Trevor Manuel should take collective responsibility for not taking allegations of corruption involving the multibillion-rand arms deal seriously, says Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.

‘He is fooling no one’ – DA to lay graft charges against Joburg mayor

Geoff Makhubo

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo gives evidence at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced that it will lay charges against City of Johannesburg (CoJ) mayor Geoff Makhubo and IT service management company EOH.

ANC slams ‘ill-disciplined’ NEC members at Zuma’s trial

Ace Magashule in Pietermaritzburg

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 17 May 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The ANC has slammed its members who broke ranks on Monday and defied the party’s directive not to speak out against the decisions of its high decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC).

Royal news: Harry and Meghan skin whitening debacle and Kate’s telephone calls

royal news

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Phil Harris/AFP

It has been a quieter week for the British royal family but that doesn’t mean they didn’t make headlines. Here’s the latest royal news update.

Why AB de Villiers said ‘No’ to the Proteas

Cricketer AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has confirmed he won’t be returning to the Proteas set-up. Picture: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

AB de Villiers has turned down the chance to play for South Africa again in this year’s T20 World Cup because of his struggle to deal with coming into the team at this late stage and taking the place of someone who has been with the Proteas for a while, according to national coach Mark Boucher.

