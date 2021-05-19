Daily news update: DA vs Makhubo, AB spurns Proteas, ‘Useful idiot’ De Lille

Neo Thale

Baleka Mbete, the former National Assembly speaker, told the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture that she ignored a tip-off about the arms deal, and given the opportunity, she would do it again.

Former president Thabo Mbeki and the likes of ANC veteran Trevor Manuel should take collective responsibility for not taking allegations of corruption involving the multibillion-rand arms deal seriously, says Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced that it will lay charges against City of Johannesburg (CoJ) mayor Geoff Makhubo and IT service management company EOH.

The ANC has slammed its members who broke ranks on Monday and defied the party’s directive not to speak out against the decisions of its high decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC).

It has been a quieter week for the British royal family but that doesn’t mean they didn’t make headlines. Here’s the latest royal news update.

AB de Villiers has turned down the chance to play for South Africa again in this year’s T20 World Cup because of his struggle to deal with coming into the team at this late stage and taking the place of someone who has been with the Proteas for a while, according to national coach Mark Boucher.