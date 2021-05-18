Teen gets 21 years in jail for kidnapping, raping minor

Citizen reporter

The Empangeni Regional Court has sentenced a 19-year-old teenager to 21 years for kidnapping and raping his 14-year-old girlfriend in 2019.

According to Captain Nqobile Gwala, the 14-year-old victim from Dumisani Makhaye village in Empangeni, said that on 1 January 2019 at 8am she was on her way to school when she was stopped by her 19-year-old boyfriend.

“The boyfriend dragged her to his homestead where he raped her and refused to allow her to go to school. Later on that day the accused released the young girl who went home and reported the incident to her mother,” Gwala said.

A rape case was opened at Empangeni police station and the docket was transferred to the Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

The accused was arrested for rape and kidnapping. He appeared in the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court and was granted bail.

The case was moved to Empangeni Regional Court where he was convicted and sentenced to 18 years for rape and three years for kidnapping.

In another incident, a 46-year-old man appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the rape of four minors.

According to Captain Aafje Botma, the man was arrested last Friday in Maboloka Village in Letlhabile.

Three of the victims, nine and 17-year-old sisters and their eight-year-old cousin, had been staying with family, including their 46-year-old grandfather.

“According to information, the 17-year-old victim reported to her teacher at school on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 that her grandfather has been raping her since she was in grade 2. It was also determined that the two younger girls were also raped by the suspect,” Botma said.

“Furthermore, on Thursday, 13 May 2021, the mother of a 14-year old girl, who is a neighbour, alleged that her daughter was also raped by the same suspect.”

The 46-year old suspect was immediately arrested and charged with four counts of rape.

