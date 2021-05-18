Local News
Carli Koch
18 May 2021
Police ask Pretoria residents to provide proof of ‘corrupt officers’

Carli Koch

One of the leaders of Gomorrah informal settlement, Elmon Boshielo, claimed that 'five black police officers at the station are corrupt and need to be replaced'.

Station commander of Hercules, Colonel Christine Peta Tsoaedi.

Angry residents from the Gomorrah informal settlement in the west of Pretoria have marched to Hercules police station demanding that the top management step down as they are “corrupt.”

