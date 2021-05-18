Police ask Pretoria residents to provide proof of ‘corrupt officers’

Angry residents from the Gomorrah informal settlement in the west of Pretoria have marched to Hercules police station demanding that the top management step down as they are “corrupt.”
Read full story on Rekord
Carli Koch
One of the leaders of Gomorrah informal settlement, Elmon Boshielo, claimed that 'five black police officers at the station are corrupt and need to be replaced'.
Angry residents from the Gomorrah informal settlement in the west of Pretoria have marched to Hercules police station demanding that the top management step down as they are “corrupt.”
Read full story on Rekord