South Africa
18 May 2021
Daily news update: Desperate Denel workers, ANC-Magashule to face off

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in court to offer his support to former president Jacob Zuma on 17 May 2021. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency/Pool

WATCH: Anguish as unpaid Denel workers crash board meeting

Denel

Picture: Moneyweb

Unpaid Denel workers have no relief in sight as a recent court case only granted relief for one subsidiary, while workers stormed into a meeting where the board was sitting with unions to tell them in person how they struggle to live without their salaries.

ANC to fight Magashule suspension case

Ace Magashule in Pietermaritzburg

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 17 May 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The ANC will oppose secretary-general Ace Magashule’s court application to have his suspension lifted, the ruling party said on Monday afternoon.

NPA ‘not happy’ after Zuma trial postponed again

Jacob Zuma in court.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on 23 June 2020. Picture: Kim Lubrook /AFP

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is “not happy” about the latest delay in former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial.

Makhubo ‘not embarrassed’ over ‘his friend’ emailing him about tenders

ohannesburg Mayor, Geoff Makhubo at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 17 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

The City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo says he is not “embarrassed” that his business partner was corresponding directly with him by sending emails which related to pending tenders.

WATCH: Find it in your heart to forgive me, Makamu asks his wife

Makamu

Bishop Israel Makamu.

The founder of Endless Hope Bible Church, bishop Israel Makamu, has publicly apologised to his wife following a leaked audio with sexual connotations.

Historical weekend for SA women’s football

Hollywoodbets

Cheune Morifi of Sundowns Ladies was the first recipient of
Hollywoodbets
Super League player of the match award. Hollywoodbets are the new sponsors of SA women’s Super League. (Pic Safa/Twitter)

This past weekend marked a huge milestone for women’s football in the country after sports betting company Hollywoodbets announced a sponsorship deal for the South African National Women’s Football League.