Daily news update: Desperate Denel workers, ANC-Magashule to face off

WATCH: Anguish as unpaid Denel workers crash board meeting
Unpaid Denel workers have no relief in sight as a recent court case only granted relief for one subsidiary, while workers stormed into a meeting where the board was sitting with unions to tell them in person how they struggle to live without their salaries.
ANC to fight Magashule suspension case
The ANC will oppose secretary-general Ace Magashule’s court application to have his suspension lifted, the ruling party said on Monday afternoon.
NPA ‘not happy’ after Zuma trial postponed again
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is “not happy” about the latest delay in former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial.
Makhubo ‘not embarrassed’ over ‘his friend’ emailing him about tenders
The City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo says he is not “embarrassed” that his business partner was corresponding directly with him by sending emails which related to pending tenders.
WATCH: Find it in your heart to forgive me, Makamu asks his wife
The founder of Endless Hope Bible Church, bishop Israel Makamu, has publicly apologised to his wife following a leaked audio with sexual connotations.
Historical weekend for SA women’s football
This past weekend marked a huge milestone for women’s football in the country after sports betting company Hollywoodbets announced a sponsorship deal for the South African National Women’s Football League.