Daily news update: Desperate Denel workers, ANC-Magashule to face off

Neo Thale

Unpaid Denel workers have no relief in sight as a recent court case only granted relief for one subsidiary, while workers stormed into a meeting where the board was sitting with unions to tell them in person how they struggle to live without their salaries.

The ANC will oppose secretary-general Ace Magashule’s court application to have his suspension lifted, the ruling party said on Monday afternoon.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is “not happy” about the latest delay in former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial.

This past weekend marked a huge milestone for women’s football in the country after sports betting company Hollywoodbets announced a sponsorship deal for the South African National Women’s Football League.