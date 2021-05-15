South Africa
Daily news update: Ace and Supra under siege, Molefi Ntseki returns and more

Molefi Ntseki is back as Bafana assistant coach. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix.

Luthuli House coming for Ace and Supra’s precious ANC branches

An intervention by the ANC’s national executive committee to end infighting in the Free State could see the two party factions in the province working together under a single interim provincial committee.

Maimane tells ‘ubaby girl Malema’ why he can’t shout his way to power

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane started Friday morning with a hilarious mini-twar.

Zulu king’s budget trimmed by close to R5 million

He’s back! Molefi Ntseki returns as Bafana assistant coach

Just a couple of weeks after agreeing to part ways with the South African Football Association, Molefi Ntseki is back as Bafana Bafana assistant coach to the new man in charge, Belgian Hugo Broos.

WATCH: Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans march on Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has accepted a memorandum delivered by a group of Amakhosi supporters on Friday at the club headquarters in Naturena.