Daily news update: Ace and Supra under siege, Molefi Ntseki returns and more

An intervention by the ANC’s national executive committee to end infighting in the Free State could see the two party factions in the province working together under a single interim provincial committee.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane started Friday morning with a hilarious mini-twar.

Just a couple of weeks after agreeing to part ways with the South African Football Association, Molefi Ntseki is back as Bafana Bafana assistant coach to the new man in charge, Belgian Hugo Broos.

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has accepted a memorandum delivered by a group of Amakhosi supporters on Friday at the club headquarters in Naturena.