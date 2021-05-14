Daily news update: Ramaphosa sides with Palestine, suicidal Denel workers and more

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Ramaphosa laments ‘abhorrent’ violence against Palestinians
President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled the treatment of Palestinians by Israel as “abhorrent”.
Unpaid Denel workers killing themselves, living out of their cars
Denel workers are suffering without their salaries. Two have taken their own lives, while others have to send their children to school in winter with clothes that are noticeably too small for them.
WATCH: Ace Magashule punches a bag
In a video circulating on Thursday afternoon, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule can be seen in a boxing gym punching a bag.
Govt extends national state of disaster until 15 June
Cabinet has approved another extension of the national state of disaster on Covid-19 until 15 June 2021.
WATCH: Principal thrown out of school, Lesufi threatens ‘drastic steps’
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has slammed the actions of parents at Laerskool Theresapark in Pretoria, labelling their behaviour as “unacceptable”.
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane wary of ‘monster’ Mamelodi Sundowns
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has described their Caf Champions League opponents Mamelodi Sundowns as “a monster I created that is coming to bite me” ahead of their quarter-final first leg on Saturday.