Daily news update: Ramaphosa sides with Palestine, suicidal Denel workers and more

President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled the treatment of Palestinians by Israel as “abhorrent”.

Denel workers are suffering without their salaries. Two have taken their own lives, while others have to send their children to school in winter with clothes that are noticeably too small for them.

In a video circulating on Thursday afternoon, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule can be seen in a boxing gym punching a bag.

Cabinet has approved another extension of the national state of disaster on Covid-19 until 15 June 2021.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has slammed the actions of parents at Laerskool Theresapark in Pretoria, labelling their behaviour as “unacceptable”.