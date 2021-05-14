South Africa
Daily news update: Ramaphosa sides with Palestine, suicidal Denel workers and more

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa laments ‘abhorrent’ violence against Palestinians

President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled the treatment of Palestinians by Israel as "abhorrent".

Unpaid Denel workers killing themselves, living out of their cars

Denel

Picture: Moneyweb

Denel workers are suffering without their salaries. Two have taken their own lives, while others have to send their children to school in winter with clothes that are noticeably too small for them.

WATCH: Ace Magashule punches a bag

Ace Magashule punching a bag

Ace Magashule punching a bag. Picture: Facebook screenshot

In a video circulating on Thursday afternoon, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule can be seen in a boxing gym punching a bag.

Govt extends national state of disaster until 15 June

Covid 19 lockdown

Picture File: A member of the SANDF questions a pedestrian, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Michel Bega

Cabinet has approved another extension of the national state of disaster on Covid-19 until 15 June 2021.

WATCH: Principal thrown out of school, Lesufi threatens ‘drastic steps’

Parents at the Pretoria primary school violently threw the principal out of a chair (and the school) head first.

Picture: Screenshot

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has slammed the actions of parents at Laerskool Theresapark in Pretoria,  labelling their behaviour as “unacceptable”.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane wary of ‘monster’ Mamelodi Sundowns

Pitso Mosimane

Could Pitso Mosimane return to coach Bafana? Picture: EPA/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has described their Caf Champions League opponents Mamelodi Sundowns as “a monster I created that is coming to bite me” ahead of their quarter-final first leg on Saturday.