Daily news update: Eid-al-Fitr date set, Magashule mutiny, Jack Mabaso is dead (again)

Neo Thale

Eid al-Fitr, also commonly known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Making startling revelations on the workings of the State Security Agency (SSA), inspector-general of intelligence Dr Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe painted a grim picture at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Wednesday.

Yolandi Botes – what we know so far Body parts were all that remained of slain Yolandi Botes, who was a mother, wife, daughter and sibling.

On the eve of his deadline to apologise for a letter he wrote suspending ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, an ANC faction aligned to Ace Magashule is reportedly lobbying support in provinces revolting against the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

The soapie world said goodbye to legendary character Jack Mabaso on Generations: The Legacy on Wednesday night.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro is said to be one of the players who will be making their way out at AmaZulu FC ahead of next season.