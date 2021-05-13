South Africa
13 May 2021
Daily news update: Eid-al-Fitr date set, Magashule mutiny, Jack Mabaso is dead (again)

Vusi Kunene's final scenes on 'Generations: The Legacy'. Picture: Twitter, @Gen_legacy

Eid-al-Fitr to be celebrated on Friday in SA

Muslim devotees offer prayers on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the historical Badshahi Masjid ahead of the Eid al-Fitr in Lahore on May 7, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Eid al-Fitr, also commonly known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

SSA nepotism and graft bombshells dropped at Zondo hearing

Dintwe

Inspector-general of intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe. Picture: Screenshot (YouTube)

Making startling revelations on the workings of the State Security Agency (SSA), inspector-general of intelligence Dr Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe painted a grim picture at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Wednesday.

Yolandi Botes – what we know so far

Yolandi Botes

The late Yolandi Botes, whose dismembered body was discovered last week. Picture: Vaal Weekblad

Body parts were all that remained of slain Yolandi Botes, who was a mother, wife, daughter and sibling. 

Magashule allies reportedly plotting to make country ungovernable

Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Mduduzi Ndzingi

On the eve of his deadline to apologise for a letter he wrote suspending ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, an ANC faction aligned to Ace Magashule is reportedly lobbying support in provinces revolting against the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

Mzansi reacts to Jack Mabaso’s bloody farewell

Kunene Mabaso : The Legacy

Vusi Kunene’s final scenes on ‘Generations: The Legacy’. Picture: Twitter, @Gen_legacy

The soapie world said goodbye to legendary character Jack Mabaso on Generations: The Legacy on Wednesday night.

Majoro set for AmaZulu exit

Lehlohonolo Majoro

Lehlohonolo Majoro could be on his way out at Usuthu. Picture: Steve Haag/BackpagePix.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro is said to be one of the players who will be making their way out at AmaZulu FC ahead of next season.