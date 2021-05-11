Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
11 May 2021
10:24 pm
Premium
Premium | South Africa

SA groups call for trade halt with Israel over ‘ethnic cleansing’

Eric Naki

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign staged an impromptu protest and marched to Parliament in Cape Town in solidarity with Palestine residents.

Former ANC Cabinet minister Ronnie Kasrils. Picture: Justin Lawrence
South African political parties and civil society groups yesterday lambasted the “brutal violence” and “atrocities” allegedly committed by Israel authorities against Palestinians and the groups called for South Africa to end trade with Israel. Civil society called on the South African government to take a much stronger stance towards Israel, including stopping trade. Former ANC Cabinet minister Ronnie Kasrils expressed anger at what he termed “ethnic cleansing” and “criminal action” by Israel against the Palestinians in east Jerusalem. ALSO READ: US laments civilian deaths, but Israel has 'right to defend itself' The South African Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Coalition said Pretoria...

Read more on these topics