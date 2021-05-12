South Africa
12 May 2021
Daily news update: Road spiking hotspots, exploitative security firms and more

Neo Thale

Caster Semenya. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Road spiking incidents on the rise – here are the hotspots

Spiking

A tyre spike used in spiking incidents. Picture: Tshwane Metro Police Department

Incidents involving the spiking of unsuspecting motorists, particularly in the Tshwane area, are once again on the rise. 

WATCH: Leo Prinsloo slams security firms for exploiting ‘desperate’ officers

Leo Prinsloo

Leo Prinsloo. Picture: Screenshot (YouTube)

After an exciting couple of weeks, during which he gained plenty of international attention and even became the subject of a number of memes, Leo Prinsloo has come out accusing some private security companies of throwing their guards and officers “to the wolves”.

Zondo Commission unable to link Montana to R36m Prasa ‘theft’ 

Lucky Montana

Former Prasa CEO, Lucky Montana appears at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 10 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Despite the continued line of questioning on former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana’s property transactions, the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture has so far not been unable to link him to the alleged theft of R36 million.

PICS: Is this the room where Yolandi Botes died? 

Yolandi Botes

The late Yolandi Botes, whose dismembered body was discovered last week. Picture: Vaal Weekblad

A room at a guest lodge in Kempton Road, Kempton Park revealed a bloody, gruesome scene one week ago, under mysterious circumstances. 

Royals news: Meghan wins another legal battle, Harry and Oprah docu-series

Royal update

Members of the British royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

A lot has happened in the past week in the world of the royals.

Caster Semenya caught speeding on N14, in court in August

Support for Caster Semenya

Athlete Caster Semenya. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Speed might be two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya’s ally on the track but, it appears, not so on the road.