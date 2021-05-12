Daily news update: Road spiking hotspots, exploitative security firms and more

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Road spiking incidents on the rise – here are the hotspots
Incidents involving the spiking of unsuspecting motorists, particularly in the Tshwane area, are once again on the rise.
WATCH: Leo Prinsloo slams security firms for exploiting ‘desperate’ officers
After an exciting couple of weeks, during which he gained plenty of international attention and even became the subject of a number of memes, Leo Prinsloo has come out accusing some private security companies of throwing their guards and officers “to the wolves”.
Zondo Commission unable to link Montana to R36m Prasa ‘theft’
Despite the continued line of questioning on former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana’s property transactions, the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture has so far not been unable to link him to the alleged theft of R36 million.
PICS: Is this the room where Yolandi Botes died?
A room at a guest lodge in Kempton Road, Kempton Park revealed a bloody, gruesome scene one week ago, under mysterious circumstances.
Royals news: Meghan wins another legal battle, Harry and Oprah docu-series
A lot has happened in the past week in the world of the royals.
Caster Semenya caught speeding on N14, in court in August
Speed might be two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya’s ally on the track but, it appears, not so on the road.