Daily news update: Road spiking hotspots, exploitative security firms and more

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Incidents involving the spiking of unsuspecting motorists, particularly in the Tshwane area, are once again on the rise.

After an exciting couple of weeks, during which he gained plenty of international attention and even became the subject of a number of memes, Leo Prinsloo has come out accusing some private security companies of throwing their guards and officers “to the wolves”.

Despite the continued line of questioning on former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana’s property transactions, the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture has so far not been unable to link him to the alleged theft of R36 million.

A room at a guest lodge in Kempton Road, Kempton Park revealed a bloody, gruesome scene one week ago, under mysterious circumstances.

A lot has happened in the past week in the world of the royals.

Speed might be two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya’s ally on the track but, it appears, not so on the road.