Daily news update: Unapologetic Ace, Uber for undertakers and more

Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has shown the party’s second-highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), and President Cyril Ramaphosa the middle finger and vowed: “I won’t apologise.”

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana spared none of his critics in shrugging off allegations that he used money siphoned from Prasa deals in the purchase of numerous of his properties.

The Covid-19 variant spreading in India, which was recently discovered in South Africa, appears to be more contagious and has been classified as being “of concern”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

In a rapidly changing age where almost everything is going mobile, and a business without an online presence is as good as dead, the death industry was not to be left behind.

South African actor, radio presenter and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo has cleared the air about tweets circulating on social media last night which made it seem as though he and hubby Mohale Motaung were throwing shots at each other about the AKA and Anele drama.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ co-coaches are said to be on a crusade to refresh the team and add on more younger players as the club has reached the peak of its circle. Phakaaathi already reported last week that Tiyani Mabunda has been alerted that he will not be kept for next season.