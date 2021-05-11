Daily news update: Unapologetic Ace, Uber for undertakers and more

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Unapologetic Ace gives Ramaphosa the middle finger
Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has shown the party’s second-highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), and President Cyril Ramaphosa the middle finger and vowed: “I won’t apologise.”
Lucky ‘Black Jew’ Montana denies Prasa funds paid for his properties
Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana spared none of his critics in shrugging off allegations that he used money siphoned from Prasa deals in the purchase of numerous of his properties.
Indian Covid-19 variant in SA now ‘of concern’ says WHO
The Covid-19 variant spreading in India, which was recently discovered in South Africa, appears to be more contagious and has been classified as being “of concern”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.
Uber for undertakers: Funerals services join the digital revolutioin
In a rapidly changing age where almost everything is going mobile, and a business without an online presence is as good as dead, the death industry was not to be left behind.
‘This is malicious…both tweets are fake’ – Somizi Mhlongo
South African actor, radio presenter and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo has cleared the air about tweets circulating on social media last night which made it seem as though he and hubby Mohale Motaung were throwing shots at each other about the AKA and Anele drama.
George Maluleka faces uncertain Sundowns future
Mamelodi Sundowns’ co-coaches are said to be on a crusade to refresh the team and add on more younger players as the club has reached the peak of its circle. Phakaaathi already reported last week that Tiyani Mabunda has been alerted that he will not be kept for next season.