South Africa
South Africa
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
2 minute read
11 May 2021
4:50 am

Daily news update: Unapologetic Ace, Uber for undertakers and more

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

File picture. Ace Magashule and Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Adrian de Kock

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Unapologetic Ace gives Ramaphosa the middle finger

Cyril Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Facebook (MYANC)

Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has shown the party’s second-highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), and President Cyril Ramaphosa the middle finger and vowed: “I won’t apologise.”

Lucky ‘Black Jew’ Montana denies Prasa funds paid for his properties

Lucky Montana

Former Prasa CEO, Lucky Montana appears at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 10 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana spared none of his critics in shrugging off allegations that he used money siphoned from Prasa deals in the purchase of numerous of his properties.

Indian Covid-19 variant in SA now ‘of concern’ says WHO

India PPE

A health worker wearing a protective gear walks past Covid-19 coronavirus patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a Covid care centre in New Delhi on 10 May 2021. Picture: Arun Sankar/AFP

The Covid-19 variant spreading in India, which was recently discovered in South Africa, appears to be more contagious and has been classified as being “of concern”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

Uber for undertakers: Funerals services join the digital revolutioin

At best, eulogies make for hilarious comedy turns in which I hope I’ll not feature one day. But then again, my only claim to fame?

Picture: iStock

In a rapidly changing age where almost everything is going mobile, and a business without an online presence is as good as dead, the death industry was not to be left behind.

‘This is malicious…both tweets are fake’ – Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi

Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Twitter

South African actor, radio presenter and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo has cleared the air about tweets circulating on social media last night which made it seem as though he and hubby Mohale Motaung were throwing shots at each other about the AKA and Anele drama.

George Maluleka faces uncertain Sundowns future

George Maluleka

George Maluleka’s days at Sundowns could be numbered. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ co-coaches are said to be on a crusade to refresh the team and add on more younger players as the club has reached the peak of its circle. Phakaaathi already reported last week that Tiyani Mabunda has been alerted that he will not be kept for next season.