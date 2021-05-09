Zulu royal family still has police protection, insists top cop

Citizen reporter

On Friday evening chaos erupted following the reading of late regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s will.

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) Khehla John Sithole has dismissed claims that security for the Zulu royal family had been withdrawn.

In a curt statement the Commissioner said protection for the family is “informed by a threat assessment which is reviewed on an on-going basis” and that it had not been withdrawn.

Quoting AmaZulu Traditional Minister prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, eNCA reported on Sunday morning that protective services were instructed to withdraw from the royal palace.

Premier Sihle Zikalala @sziks, has moved swiftly to dismiss allegations that @SAPoliceService protection of the Royal Palaces has been withdrawn, purportedly exposing the Royal Family & the newly-appointed successor to the Zulu Kingdom to risk. pic.twitter.com/MBlEliNeLD — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 9, 2021

According to the report, the instruction was sent out by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial Saps commissioner without the knowledge of the royal household or incoming king Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

On Friday evening chaos erupted following the reading of late regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s will. In the will she named prince Misuzulu as the preferred candidate to ascend to the throne.

Gunshots were reportedly heard amid the commotion and the prince and his siblings were whisked away to safety.