Magashule: My suspension is a ‘banishment order’ similar to apartheid

'I can't believe I'm still living in apartheid. They arrest you and the next thing you are poisoned in prison,' says the suspended ANC secretary-general.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the conditions of his suspension are draconian and akin to apartheid.

In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with the SABC News’ Samkele Maseko and Bulelani Phillip, the beleaguered Magashule reiterated that the step-aside guidelines were being implemented hypocritically remove him.

During Magashule’s suspension, he has been barred from:

Carrying out the duties and responsibilities of his office as secretary-general

Representing the organisation publicly and or in any other form

Making public pronouncements on matters related to the organisation

Engaging in the mobilisation of ANC structures, any other organisations or individuals, including on your stepping aside and matters related thereto

He added that the criminal charges against, where he is implicated in corruption related to the Free State asbestos audit, were bogus because he was being charged with “oversight and negligence”.

Magashule: I’m saying the ANC is acting in an unfair manner, I have not committed any crime, I’ve been charged with oversight, what is that? #sabcnews — Natasha Nokuthula Phiri (@NatashaN_Phiri) May 7, 2021

“I’m being follow. I’m bugged. I can’t believe I’m still living in apartheid. They arrest you and the next thing you are poisoned in prison,” Magashule said.

Asked about his relationship with his deputy, Jessie Duarte, who served him with his suspension letter, Magashule said he was “dismayed” but he continued to have a “wonderful” relationship with her.

“I know comrade Jessie. We have been in the trenches together,” said Magashule.

Magashule reiterated his commitment to the ANC, saying he would stay in the ANC until he dies.

“I will never allow any individual to take the ANC away from me,” he said.

Asked if he expects to be expelled from the ANC at the weekend’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting, he said the NEC could not be a judge and jury.

Magashule also said he respected every leader of the ANC, when quizzed by Maseko about “hating President Cyril Ramaphosa”.

Magashule said he would attend the weekend’s special NEC) meeting, despite his suspension letter written on Monday and leaked on Wednesday, clearly indicating he would not be allowed to participate in any party duties while he is suspended.

Watch the interview below, courtesy of the SABC News.

