Daily news update: Zulu nation has a new king, Magashule talks to SABC and more

Prince Misuzulu Zulu has been announced as the new king of the Zulu nation.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the conditions of his suspension are draconian and akin to apartheid.

The eldest son of the late regent of the Zulu nation, prince Misuzulu Zulu, made his first public appearance since the death of his mother Mantfombi Shiyiwe Zulu last week and disrupted memorial proceedings.

In about two years’ time, motorists will be able to have their drivers’ licence card delivered to their homes within seven days and stored digitally on their cellphones.

South African actress, TV personality and recent divorcee Enhle Mbali has taken to social media to express her hurt at not being granted the protection order she filed against her ex husband, DJ Black Coffee.

Masibusane Zongo has been chased out of Bizana Pondo Chiefs where he was given another chance to resuscitate his career.