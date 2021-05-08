South Africa
8 May 2021
Daily news update: Zulu nation has a new king, Magashule talks to SABC and more

Prince Misuzulu Zulu. Picture: Screenshot (Twitter)

Prince Misuzulu Zulu named in queen’s will as new king

Prince Misuzulu Zulu

Prince Misuzulu Zulu, centre. Picture: Screenshot

Prince Misuzulu Zulu has been announced as the new king of the Zulu nation.

Magashule: My suspension is a ‘banishment order’ similar to apartheid

Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the conditions of his suspension are draconian and akin to apartheid.

WATCH: Prince disrupts prayer service at Zulu queen’s funeral

Mantfombi

The memorial service for AmaZulu regent queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu is being held this morning at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace in Nongoma. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter

The eldest son of the late regent of the Zulu nation, prince Misuzulu Zulu, made his first public appearance since the death of his mother Mantfombi Shiyiwe Zulu last week and disrupted memorial proceedings.

SA’s new drivers’ licences – no more queues and available on your phone

License renewal

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

In about two years’ time, motorists will be able to have their drivers’ licence card delivered to their homes within seven days and stored digitally on their cellphones.

WATCH: I’m done protecting Black Coffee, says a teary Enhle Mbali

Mbali

Enhle Mbali is bitter. Picture: Instagram

South African actress, TV personality and recent divorcee Enhle Mbali has taken to social media to express her hurt at not being granted the protection order she filed against her ex husband, DJ Black Coffee.

Troublesome Masibusane Zongo chased out at Chiefs

Masibusane Zongo

Masibusane Zongo is said to have been chased out of Bizana Pondo Chiefs after breaking the club’s Covid restrictions. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Masibusane Zongo has been chased out of Bizana Pondo Chiefs where he was given another chance to resuscitate his career.