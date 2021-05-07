Daily news update: DA leader attacked, Mbalula vs Niehaus (again) and more

Neo Thale

The man who attacked Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has apologised for the “unfortunate misunderstanding” that led to what he describes as a “scuffle”.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has slammed as “reactionary” suggestions by some parties, as well as from within the ANC, that national, provincial and local government elections be held on the same date.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is unrepentant about his view of Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus, again calling him an “unrepentant thug”.

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has refused to divulge the composition, size and expertise of its new High Wealth Individual Taxpayer Segment (HWI) unit dedicated to focus on the rich, as this will expose its capacity.

The pieces of the puzzle may be coming together in the relationship status between Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung.

AmaZulu FC may have been successful in warding off Safa’s interest in their coach Benni McCarthy but they may still lose him, if what Phakaaathi sources say is anything to go by.