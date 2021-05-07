South Africa
South Africa
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
2 minute read
7 May 2021
4:50 am

Daily news update: DA leader attacked, Mbalula vs Niehaus (again) and more

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Solly Msimanga seen bleeding in a screengrab.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

WATCH: Msimanga attacker sorry for spoiling former mayor’s ‘perfect day’

Solly Msimanga

Solly Msimanga

The man who attacked Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has apologised for the “unfortunate misunderstanding” that led to what he describes as a “scuffle”.

Synchronised elections aimed at overthrowing ANC, says Mbeki

Mbeki elections ANC

Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Masi Losi

Former president Thabo Mbeki has slammed as “reactionary” suggestions by some parties, as well as from within the ANC, that national, provincial and local government elections be held on the same date.

‘Why did you fake your mother’s death?’ – Mbalula unfazed by Niehaus lawsuit

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is unrepentant about his view of Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus, again calling him an "unrepentant thug"

Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Instagram.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is unrepentant about his view of Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus, again calling him an “unrepentant thug”.

 Sars’ unit to use high-tech tools, skills to catch rich tax dodgers

Tax

Picture: iStock

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has refused to divulge the composition, size and expertise of its new High Wealth Individual Taxpayer Segment (HWI) unit dedicated to focus on the rich, as this will expose its capacity.

Mohale drops more clues into Somizi marriage puzzle

Mohale

Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram

The pieces of the puzzle may be coming together in the relationship status between Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung.

AmaZulu could still lose Benni at the end of the season

Benni McCarthy

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is said to be wanted by an overseas club. (Picture: Charle Lombard/BackpagePix)

AmaZulu FC may have been successful in warding off Safa’s interest in their coach Benni McCarthy but they may still lose him, if what Phakaaathi sources say is anything to go by.