Earlier this week I said you’d better get some popcorn going because Ace Magashule was going to make his suspension a little more difficult than imagined.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been suspended by the governing party, following his continued refusal to step aside as mandated by the party’s NEC.

One of the many Republican candidates vying to replace the governor of California in an upcoming vote caused a stir Tuesday by bringing a bear to his political rally.

A Tshwane attorney got more than he bargained for when he tried suing the press over an expose linking him and his firm to shady lottery grants, only for the court to throw the case out and slap him with the legal costs the titles he hauled to court, including The Citizen, racked up as a result.

Belgian Hugo Broos was on Wednesday confirmed as the new head coach of Bafana Bafana.

While the country continues to celebrate (and meme) cash-in-transit escort driver Leo Prinsloo for evading a series of live bullets while foiling an attempted heist, he insists he was just doing his job, during which he sees about six to seven similar incidents per week.