Neo Thale
6 May 2021
4:45 am

Daily news update: New Bafana boss, Ace suspended, Leo Prinsloo’s life

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

John Cox and 'Tag' the bear. Picture: Twitter

First take: Ace suspends Cyril – what in the actual hell?

Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Earlier this week I said you’d better get some popcorn going because Ace Magashule was going to make his suspension a little more difficult than imagined.

ANC suspends defiant Ace Magashule

Ace Magashule

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been suspended by the governing party, following his continued refusal to step aside as mandated by the party’s NEC.

WATCH: California governor hopeful ‘tags’ bear into campaign ring

John Cox and 'Tag' the bear

John Cox and ‘Tag’ the bear. Picture: Twitter

One of the many Republican candidates vying to replace the governor of California in an upcoming vote caused a stir Tuesday by bringing a bear to his political rally.

Tshwane lawyer slapped with costs after trying to sue The Citizen

'GroundUp', 'The Citizen' and 'The Daily Dispatch' reported how Lesley Ramulifho allegedly used NGO funding from the lotteries commission to buy two Ocean Basket franchises.

Picture: iStock/Zolnierek

A Tshwane attorney got more than he bargained for when he tried suing the press over an expose linking him and his firm to shady lottery grants, only for the court to throw the case out and slap him with the legal costs the titles he hauled to court, including The Citizen, racked up as a result.

Hugo Broos confirmed as new Bafana boss

Hugo Broos

Hugo Broos is the new Bafana Bafana head coach. Picture: BackpagePix

Belgian Hugo Broos was on Wednesday confirmed as the new head coach of Bafana Bafana.

‘It happens every day’: Leo Prinsloo’s life of hits and horrors

Leon Prinsloo's boss told 'The Citizen' that similar attacks happened at least six or seven times per week.

Leo Prinsloo and Lloyd Mtombeni managed to evade about 30 bullets when they bravely rammed into robbers during an attempted heist. Picture: Supplied

While the country continues to celebrate (and meme) cash-in-transit escort driver Leo Prinsloo for evading a series of live bullets while foiling an attempted heist, he insists he was just doing his job, during which he sees about six to seven similar incidents per week.