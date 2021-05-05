Eskom warns Gauteng customers its network is overloading

Thapelo Lekabe

The power utility urges residents to use electricity sparingly and refrain from illegal connections.

With temperatures dropping as the winter season kicks in, Eskom on Wednesday warned Gauteng residents of its network overloading due to rising demand in high-density areas.

The power utility appealed to the public to use electricity sparingly and refrain from illegal connections as this caused overloading of its network resulting in damage to cables, transformers and mini-substations.

Eskom said substantially high energy demand was being recorded during peak periods in the mornings between 5am and 9am and again later in the day between 5pm and 10pm.

“Due to the rising number of illegal electricity activities such as purchases made from ghost vendors, illegal connections and illegal operating, the electricity infrastructure is starting to fail. This puts a strain on the repair and replacement of failed assets,” Eskom’s Gauteng operating unit said in a statement.

The electricity producer warned it would take measures to reduce demand on its network such as intensifying load reduction in order to protect its assets from repeated failures and explosions.

Eskom has been implementing load reduction in high-density areas in several provinces to reduce demand on the national grid.

“Firstly focusing on high-density areas and those with multiple and/or backyard dwellings. Secondly, customers identified as not purchasing or paying for their electricity services will be disconnected, as we intensify our credit management and also proactively prevent the failure of these assets as well as prolonged outages,” the statement read.

Customers were also urged to switch off non-essential appliances, such as heaters and geysers, and use alternative heating methods.

