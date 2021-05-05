WATCH: Queen Mantfombi’s mortal remains depart for KZN

Thapelo Lekabe

The queen will be interred at a private burial on Thursday.

The mortal remains of queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, regent of the Zulu nation, on Wednesday left Johannesburg for KwaZulu-Natal ahead of a private burial for the queen on Thursday.

A royal entourage, officials from the Gauteng provincial government and Zulu maidens and amabutho (Zulu warriors) were spotted outside the Hillbrow mortuary to escort the remains of the regent.

Her body is expected to arrive in KZN in the afternoon.

The mortal remains of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu depart for KwaKhangelamankengane Palace, Nongoma. The memorial service will take place on Friday, 07 May 2021.#RIPQueenMantfombi pic.twitter.com/1YWCzK7bk9 — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 5, 2021

Queen Mantfombi passed away last Thursday at Johannesburg’s Milpark Hospital aged 65.

Her remains will be interred at a ceremony at the Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma at the “crack of dawn” on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral/memorial service for the regent on Friday.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has also appointed a team of four MECs to work with the royal family to facilitate the farewell for the queen.

Queen Mantfombi was appointed regent in the interregnum – the period of time between the reign of one monarch and the next – following the death of her husband, king Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, in March.

She was married to Zwelithini in 1977 and became his third wife.

Ibutho laKwaZulu at the Johannesburg Mortuary to accompany the remains of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu to Nongoma #RIPQueenMantfombi The mortal remains of Her Majesty the Queen, will depart Johannesburg and arrive at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace later today. #Zulu pic.twitter.com/elaumSoMEs — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 5, 2021

