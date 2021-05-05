Daily news update: Ace given marching orders, Please Call Me inventor wants his money

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Ace Magashule must step aside or be suspended
It seems like ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will be suspended from the party as he stands trial on corruption charges.
Covid-19: Crew on ship from India test positive in Durban
Transnet National Ports Authority has confirmed that 14 crew members of a vessel, the Eaubonne, which is currently docked at the Port of Durban after sailing from India, have tested positive for Covid-19.
‘Order Vodacom to pay me R10 billion,’ Please Call Me inventor tells court
For Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate, the time for talk with Vodacom is over and he now wants a judge to step in and make the call on how much the mobile giant owes him for his brainchild.
What we know about Leo Prinsloo, the ballsy driver who foiled a CIT heist
Most people would abandon ship when bullets start raining down on you from all angles. Not Leo Prinsloo, the cash van driver who outwitted would-be robbers during a highly charged cash-in-transit heist attempt on Thursday, 22 April.
WATCH: Jacob Zuma participates in TikTok dance challenge
When the Covid-19 pandemic began and the global population was forced into strict lockdowns, many participated in viral TikTok trends and dances, including former president Jacob Zuma and his family.
10-man Chiefs pay the penalty as Mnyamane grabs last minute winner for TTM
A last minute penalty by Thabo Mnyamane saved Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila blushes after they almost let a 10-men Kaizer Chiefs steal a point in their DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday evening.