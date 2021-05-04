Daily news update: Mbalula aims at Supra, Bill Gates getting divorced and more

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Mbalula alleges ‘Umshini Wami’-singing Supra Mahumapelo ‘formed Cope’
In the wake of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo courting support from the so-called radical economic transformation faction of the ANC over the weekend during a church service, ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula hit out at Mahumapelo on Twitter.
Survé’s Ayo fails to keep FNB account open
Tech company Ayo has failed to keep its FNB account open after it could not obtain an urgent interdict against the bank to keep its transactional banking facility.
‘I’m no dictator’, angry Buthelezi tells Zulu royal family
The Zulu kingdom’s Prime Minister, chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has vented his frustration and “anger” at the royal family members who have labelled him a dictator.
Traveller from Covid-ravaged India tests positive in KZN
A person, who travelled from India to South Africa, has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage.
Bill and Melinda Gates call it quits after 27 years of marriage
Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage.
Pitso Mosimane asks Al Ahly to table an offer for Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile
Pitso Mosimane is said to have instructed management at Al Ahly to start talks with Mamelodi Sundowns over a possible transfer on Peter Shalulile to the the Egyptian giants.