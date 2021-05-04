South Africa
4 May 2021
Daily news update: Mbalula aims at Supra, Bill Gates getting divorced and more

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Mbalula alleges ‘Umshini Wami’-singing Supra Mahumapelo ‘formed Cope’

Fikile Mbalula and David Makhura during the launch of the ANC’s ‘Thuma Mina’ campaign on 14 May 2018 in Tembisa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

In the wake of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo courting support from the so-called radical economic transformation faction of the ANC over the weekend during a church service, ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula hit out at Mahumapelo on Twitter.

Survé’s Ayo fails to keep FNB account open

Dr Iqbal Survé, founder and chair of the Sekunjalo Group. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA)

Tech company Ayo has failed to keep its FNB account open after it could not obtain an urgent interdict against the bank to keep its transactional banking facility.

‘I’m no dictator’, angry Buthelezi tells Zulu royal family

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelez. Picture: GCIS

The Zulu kingdom’s Prime Minister, chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has vented his frustration and “anger” at the royal family members who have labelled him a dictator.

Traveller from Covid-ravaged India tests positive in KZN

Picture: iStock

A person, who travelled from India to South Africa, has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Bill and Melinda Gates call it quits after 27 years of marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced that they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage. Picture: Ludovic Marin/AFP

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage.

Pitso Mosimane asks Al Ahly to table an offer for Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile

Peter Shalulile

Egyptian giants are said to be preparing an offer for Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Pitso Mosimane is said to have instructed management at Al Ahly to start talks with Mamelodi Sundowns over a possible transfer on Peter Shalulile to the the Egyptian giants.