Daily news update: Mbalula aims at Supra, Bill Gates getting divorced and more

In the wake of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo courting support from the so-called radical economic transformation faction of the ANC over the weekend during a church service, ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula hit out at Mahumapelo on Twitter.

Tech company Ayo has failed to keep its FNB account open after it could not obtain an urgent interdict against the bank to keep its transactional banking facility.

The Zulu kingdom’s Prime Minister, chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has vented his frustration and “anger” at the royal family members who have labelled him a dictator.

A person, who travelled from India to South Africa, has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage.

Pitso Mosimane is said to have instructed management at Al Ahly to start talks with Mamelodi Sundowns over a possible transfer on Peter Shalulile to the the Egyptian giants.