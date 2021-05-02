Daily news update: Lindani’s body arrives in SA, 10 years to reach herd immunity and more

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Family, friends and officials from the KwaZulu-Natal and national government were at the airport to receive his body from the United States. Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu. The minister said the government would fight for justice for Myeni’s family.

To date just over 293 000, South Africans have had received their jab, which represents only a fraction of the 1.25 million healthcare workers who are first in line. This adds up to about 0.5% of the general population.

Speaking at a Cosatu event in Johannesburg in honour of workers on International Workers’ Day, Ramaphosa said he believes government’s representatives and public sector unions should return to the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) and work on a solution to the current deadlock over wage negotiations.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has concluded his engagements with the party’s veterans over its contentious step aside resolution, meeting with former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe on Friday.

RHOD’s Kgomotso Ndungane comes clean on why she left

The absence of Kgomotso Ndungane in season one reunion of the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) was felt by viewers this week, with many wondering why she didn’t pitch up.

Kaizer Chiefs blew a 2-0 lead to end up sharing the points with Bloemfontein Celtic as their DStv Premiership clash at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium ended 2-2 on Saturday afternoon.