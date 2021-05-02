South Africa
Daily news update: Lindani’s body arrives in SA, 10 years to reach herd immunity and more

Lindani Myeni’s body arrives in SA as US police release recording of 911 call

As the family prepares for the return of the remains of Lindani Myeni, allegedly killed by police in Hawaii, his wife has indicated she plans to sue for wrongful death.

Lindani and his wife Lindsay Myeni. Picture: YouTube/Lindsay Myeni

Family, friends and officials from the KwaZulu-Natal and national government were at the airport to receive his body from the United States. Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu. The minister said the government would fight for justice for Myeni’s family.

‘Current vaccination pace, it will take over 10 years for SA to reach herd immunity’

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize visits the Vaccine Center in the Assembly hall at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johanneburg, 8 April 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

To date just over 293 000, South Africans have had received their jab, which represents only a fraction of the 1.25 million healthcare workers who are first in line. This adds up to about 0.5% of the general population.

Ramaphosa reaffirms govt’s commitment to protect collective bargaining

Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) and Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi at the federation’s International Workers’ Day celebrations held at Cosatu House in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter

Speaking at a Cosatu event in Johannesburg in honour of workers on International Workers’ Day, Ramaphosa said he believes government’s representatives and public sector unions should return to the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) and work on a solution to the current deadlock over wage negotiations.

Magashule meets with Mbeki, Motlanthe in final round of consultations

Ace Magashule

Former president Thabo Mbeki and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule met on Friday, 30 April 2021. Picture: @Magashule_Ace/Twitter

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has concluded his engagements with the party’s veterans over its contentious step aside resolution, meeting with former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe on Friday.

RHOD’s Kgomotso Ndungane comes clean on why she left

RHOD Kgomotso Ndungane leaves

The Real Housewives of Durban’s, Kgomotso Ndungane. Picture: Twitter

The absence of Kgomotso Ndungane in season one reunion of the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) was felt by viewers this week, with many wondering why she didn’t pitch up.

Chiefs squander two-goal lead to draw at Celtic

Kaizer Chiefs

Erick Mathoho (left) celebrates putting Chiefs 2-0 up against Celtic. But they ended up sharing the points in a 2-2 draw. Picture; Charle Lombard/BackpagePix.

Kaizer Chiefs blew a 2-0 lead to end up sharing the points with Bloemfontein Celtic as their DStv Premiership clash at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium ended 2-2 on Saturday afternoon.