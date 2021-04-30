Lindani Myeni’s wife to sue Hawaii police

News24 Wire

Lindsay Myeni, the wife of the former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Honolulu police

As the family prepares for the return of the remains of Lindani Myeni, allegedly killed by police in Hawaii, his wife has indicated she plans to sue for wrongful death.

Lindsay Myeni, the wife of the former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Honolulu police, Pretoria News reported.

The couple met in South Africa and moved to the United States.

According to the paper, Lindsay said Myeni’s’ shooting was race-related. She also said her husband was not shot at a private home, but at an illegal holiday rental.

She believes he was killed because of his race and accent.

“The whole burglary story is a lie. Why would he take off his shoes and rob a house? It is sad that black people should live their lives looking over their shoulders.”

Speaking to EWN, Lindsay said: “If it was me, and the whole situation happened the exact same way, I’d be standing here right now. But because he’s black… he’s not.”

She said they moved to Hawaii because they were worried about police violence against black men on the US mainland.

Myeni, a father of two, was shot multiple times by Honolulu police when they responded to an alleged home invasion.

Police defended their actions, saying they had to use lethal force after they were allegedly attacked by Myeni.

The family’s lawyer, Luke Korkowski, previously told News24 the 29-year-old’s death resulted from poorly-trained police officers.

His body will arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial government spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, said the premier, Sihle Zikalala, was sending a delegation, including the MEC of social development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, to be with the family when the body arrives.

“The family will get the body around 12:00. There will be a short prayer service inside the airport, and it will be transported to KZN,” Mabaso said.