South Africa
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
2 minute read
1 May 2021
6:30 am

Daily news update: Ace scolded, new Bafana coach next week and more

Neo Thale

Safa Tebogo Motlanthe, says the new Bafana Bafana coach will be announced next week.

North West ANC coordinator scolds Ace over Supra suspension

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is seen with Ace Magashule at Luthuli House in 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

The ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) in the North West maintains that former premier Supra Mahumapelo and his ally, provincial ANC Women’s League acting secretary Bitsa Lenkopane, remain suspended, despite reports to the contrary.

Court dismisses animal cruelty case against Thandi Modise

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise. Picture: ANA

The Potchefstroom Regional Court on Friday dismissed the animal cruelty case against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

Mango airline flies again, as SAA exits business rescue

Picture: Supplied

In a week of will they or won’t they survive turbulence, low-cost airline Mango has been given another lease on life.

Coka brothers’ accused killer farmers granted bail

The five accused appearing in the Piet Retief Magistrates court on Friday morning and were granted bail. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Piet Retief murder accused Daniel Malan, Cornelius Greyling, Othard Klingberg, Michael Sternberg and Zenzele Yende were granted bail on Friday morning.

WATCH: ‘Duduzane don’t deny you used your parents connections to get ahead’

Ayanda Thabethe says Duduzane Zuma should own up to his privilege. Picture: Twitter

Political hopeful Duduzane Zuma’s interview on Kaya FM drive show with Sizwe Dhlomo is still a hot topic.

Safa finally net their man, new Bafana coach to be announced next week

Safa Tebogo Motlanthe, says the new Bafana Bafana coach will be announced next week. (Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Safa have revealed that they have found their man and have concluded a deal for him to take over as Bafana Bafana coach. But an officially unveiling of who it is will only be made next week.