Daily news update: Ace scolded, new Bafana coach next week and more

The ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) in the North West maintains that former premier Supra Mahumapelo and his ally, provincial ANC Women’s League acting secretary Bitsa Lenkopane, remain suspended, despite reports to the contrary.

The Potchefstroom Regional Court on Friday dismissed the animal cruelty case against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

In a week of will they or won’t they survive turbulence, low-cost airline Mango has been given another lease on life.

Piet Retief murder accused Daniel Malan, Cornelius Greyling, Othard Klingberg, Michael Sternberg and Zenzele Yende were granted bail on Friday morning.

Political hopeful Duduzane Zuma’s interview on Kaya FM drive show with Sizwe Dhlomo is still a hot topic.

Safa have revealed that they have found their man and have concluded a deal for him to take over as Bafana Bafana coach. But an officially unveiling of who it is will only be made next week.