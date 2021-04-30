Multimedia
Daily news update: Zulu queen dies, Zondo praises Cyril, SA shields Trevor Noah

Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, regent of the Zulu Nation, has tragically died. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

Zulu kingdom devastated as regent Queen Mantfombi passes away

Zondo praises Ramaphosa for availing himself to the commission

Raymond Zondo at the state capture commission

Deputy Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 29 September 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Raymond Zondo, has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC, for availing himself to the inquiry.

PICS: Murderers, rapists, robbers among 16 KZN prison escapees

Picture: iStock/ Oleksandr Filon

The names of 16 prisoners who are still on the loose after the daring ambush of a police truck by heavily armed men in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday have been released, among them a number charged with murder.

‘Voetsek!’ SA rallies around Trevor Noah, drags TikTok user

Noah

Trevor Noah at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Twitter

American TikTok user Doug Romeo has made a video about the celebrity he hates the most and that happens to be Trevor Noah.

First cold spell with light snowfall to hit SA on Friday

cold weather

Picture: iStock/ MarianVejcik

It is going to be another cold weekend for South Africans as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned the country to brace for a cold spell that is expected in parts of the country from Friday.

AmaZulu set to release former Kaizer Chiefs duo

Siphiwe Tshabalala-Tsepo Masilela

Tsepo Masilela (left) and Siphiwe Tshabalala (right) are said to be on their way out of AmaZulu (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Four players are set to be released at AmaZulu FC at the end of the season with the technical team said to have alerted the club’s management that they are not in their plans.