Daily news update: Supra suspended, Duduzane talks Guptas and more

Former premier of the North West province and current ANC member of Parliament (MP), Supra Mahumapelo, has suspended from the ruling party for five years.

The Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court in Malawi has denied the Bushiris’ bid to have a request for their extradition dismissed or to have the issue of the SADC (Southern African Development Community) Protocol referred to the Constitutional Court.

Mango staff had to be temporarily removed from the airline’s head offices at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning after irate passengers came knocking.

It couldn’t have been better timing for President Cyril Ramaphosa to demonstrate his power than when he addressed Freedom Day’s 27th anniversary in Ace Magashule’s home province, the Free State.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, announced earlier this year that he was ready to take on President Cyril Ramaphosa for position of ANC president next year.

The reason behind Sifiso Hlanti not being a regular at Swallows FC has been revealed by a reliable source at the Birds.