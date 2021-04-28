South Africa
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
28 Apr 2021
Daily news update: Ramaphosa slams comrades, tiger attacks farmworker

Picture: Gallo Images

Magashule hometown comes out swinging for embattled ANC leader

Concerned ANC members from party’s Free State regions and branches have distanced themselves from the Fezile Dabi region, which opposed the ruling party’s national executive committee (NEC) decision to ask secretary-general Ace Magashule to step aside.

‘They are now crying foul’ – Sisulu lashes SA engineers who missed her call

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu says the 24 Cuban engineers who landed in South Africa to help repair the country’s ailing water infrastructure, are here to mentor SA’s municipal workers, not for employment.

‘Our people deserve better’- Ramaphosa slams corrupt officials

President Cyril Ramaphosa has highly criticised government officials who have been found to have used public funds for their own benefit.

Gigaba and Mngoma paid more than R4m in cash for their wedding

Norma Mngoma and former finance minister Malusi Gigaba spent more than R4 million on their wedding in 2014.

Mango staff’s plea to government falls on deaf ears

Mango to suspend operations

The  Mango employee body comprising of the Mango Pilots Association, Cabin Crew, unionised and non-union members sent an impassioned letter to Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) Minister Pravin Gordhan on 24 April pleading for an audience.

WATCH: Rampaging Siberian tiger attacks farmworker in China

Villagers in China's far northeast were left terrified when a Siberian tiger pounced on a field worker and attacked a car near the remote border with Russia, state media reported.

Cricket SA nominations committee remains a sticking point

While a majority independent board and an independent chair have been the most well-publicised aspects of the new Cricket South Africa constitution eventually agreed to by the members council, the process by which independent directors are appointed is another vital pillar of the new memorandum of incorporation (MoI), and it is now raising concerns among stakeholders in the game.