25 Apr 2021
10:01 am

Child among four dead after fatal KZN crash 

The crash took place on the N11, 20km from Ladysmith, towards Newcastle, KZN emergency services said on Sunday morning. 

KZN EMS were at the scene on the N11 where four people died. Photo: Arrive Alive

Four people have died in a fatal car accident involving three vehicles in the KwaZulu-Natal region. 

Paramedics said they treated six patients at the scene. 

According to Arrive Alive, one male, two females and one child were believed to have been the victims. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available. 

