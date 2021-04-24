Daily news update: Caitlyn Jenner for governor, Anoj ‘Mr Cash’ Singh

Neo Thale

Proceedings at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture adjourned early on Friday due to former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj “Mr Cash” Singh’s health.

Low-cost airline Mango has announced a temporary suspension of flights to Zanzibar from 25 April (Sunday), due to financial difficulties.

Who is Fanie Fondse, 62, when he is not supporting Tokyo Sexwale in looking for the missing trillions, or fifteen zeros as he called it at the event? Has he also been duped or is he also just interested in finding missing trillions, such as the Gaddafi millions?

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s insourcing of security guards in 2018 has seemingly blown up in his face, after 182 guards were dismissed when it was found they had criminal records including murder, rape and assault.

Los Angeles – Olympic champion and Kardashian clan member Caitlyn Jenner said Friday she has filed paperwork to run for governor of California, in a bid to become the first transgender American to win such a high-profile post.

South Africa will name a new national coach Saturday, with former Real Madrid manager and Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz favourite to return for a second spell in charge.