Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
24 Apr 2021
5:30 am

Daily news update: Caitlyn Jenner for governor, Anoj ‘Mr Cash’ Singh

Neo Thale

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh.

‘Mr Cash’ Singh can’t handle Zondo heat, asks for adjournment

Anoj Singh

Former Eskom and Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh at the Zondo commission.

Proceedings at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture adjourned early on Friday due to former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj “Mr Cash” Singh’s health.

Floundering Mango halts flights to Zanzibar

Mango to suspend operations

Picture: Supplied

Low-cost airline Mango has announced a temporary suspension of flights to Zanzibar from 25 April (Sunday), due to financial difficulties.

Who is Sexwale’s mysterious ally, Mr Fanie Fondse?

Gold bars

Picture: David Gray/AFP

Who is Fanie Fondse, 62, when he is not supporting Tokyo Sexwale in looking for the missing trillions, or fifteen zeros as he called it at the event? Has he also been duped or is he also just interested in finding missing trillions, such as the Gaddafi millions?

 Joburg’s insourced guards included rapists, thieves and murderers

security guards

Scores of Joburg's insourced security guards were found to have criminal records for a range of serious crimes.

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s insourcing of security guards in 2018 has seemingly blown up in his face, after 182 guards were dismissed when it was found they had criminal records including murder, rape and assault.

Caitlyn Jenner vying to be California’s first transgender governor

Caitlyn Jenner wants to be California governor

Olympic superstar and Kardashian clan member Caitlyn Jenner said on 23 April 2021 she filed paperwork to run for governor of California, in a bid to become the first transgender American to win such a high-profile post.

Los Angeles – Olympic champion and Kardashian clan member Caitlyn Jenner said Friday she has filed paperwork to run for governor of California, in a bid to become the first transgender American to win such a high-profile post.

South Africa set to name former Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz as Bafana coach

Carlos Queiroz

Carlos Queiroz is the favourite to lend the Bafana Bafana coaching job, according to SA media

South Africa will name a new national coach Saturday, with former Real Madrid manager and Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz favourite to return for a second spell in charge.