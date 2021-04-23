South Africa
Daily news update: Mango faces grounding, Tokyo Sexwale doubles down

Businessman and former Cabinet minister Tokyo Sexwale. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Alaister Russell

Anoj Singh had eight cash vaults instead of four, Zondo hears

Anoj Singh

Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh at the Zondo commission. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Testifying at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Thursday, former Transnet chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh seemed to struggle to explain why he had eight safety vaults to store large amounts of cash and other valuables.

Tokyo Sexwale’s heritage fund claims get curiouser and curiouser

Tokyo Sexwale 419 scam

Businessman and former Cabinet minister Tokyo Sexwale. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Alaister Russell

Does Tokyo Sexwale actually have proof of money laundering and theft at the South African Reserve bank, or is he simply refusing to accept the reality that he may have fallen victim to a scam?

ANC bids farewell to ‘outstanding patriot’ Jacqui Mofokeng

Jacqui Mofokeng

The late Jacqueline Mofokeng. Photo: Facebook

One of the Gauteng legislature’s longest serving ANC members, Jacqueline “Jacqui” Mofokeng, has died of Covid-19, the party confirmed in a statement on Thursday. 

‘F**king shame’ as Mango faces grounding in May

Mango to suspend operations

Dark clouds overhead: After a decade and a half, low-cost airline Mango plans to suspend operations from 1 May. Picture: Supplied

In South Africa, the level 3 lockdown reinstatement over the festive season decimated the aviation sector for the second time in 2020.

Zodwa hits out at ‘f**ked up black people’ after ARV picture trends

Zodwa Wabantu on camera

Zodwa Wabantu has come clean on ARV’s post. Picture: Instagram

Exhibitionist dancer and reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu raised eyebrows when she posted a picture of a glass of water with an ARV pill and asked her followers what time they take their pill.

Tembo’s days numbered as SuperSport United call him into ‘special meeting’

SuperSport United-Kaitano Tembo

Kaitano Tembo’s says as head coach of SuperSport United are numbered, according to a source (Steve Haag/BackpagePix)

Kaitano Tembo could be shown the door at SuperSport United following a string of unsatisfactory results that have left the club management unhappy.