Daily news update: Mango faces grounding, Tokyo Sexwale doubles down

Testifying at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Thursday, former Transnet chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh seemed to struggle to explain why he had eight safety vaults to store large amounts of cash and other valuables.

Does Tokyo Sexwale actually have proof of money laundering and theft at the South African Reserve bank, or is he simply refusing to accept the reality that he may have fallen victim to a scam?

One of the Gauteng legislature’s longest serving ANC members, Jacqueline “Jacqui” Mofokeng, has died of Covid-19, the party confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

In South Africa, the level 3 lockdown reinstatement over the festive season decimated the aviation sector for the second time in 2020.

Exhibitionist dancer and reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu raised eyebrows when she posted a picture of a glass of water with an ARV pill and asked her followers what time they take their pill.

Kaitano Tembo could be shown the door at SuperSport United following a string of unsatisfactory results that have left the club management unhappy.