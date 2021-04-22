Daily news update: Local elections date, Zuma loses lawyers, Mourinho to SA rumours

South Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa announces local government elections date

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the date for the 2021 local government elections.

R25m in legal debt later, Zuma loses his lawyers

Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Flickr / GovernmentZA

With just weeks to go before the long-anticipated start of his corruption trial, former president Jacob Zuma has parted ways with yet another team of legal representatives.

How Ramaphosa has begun to take real control of power in the ANC

Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa during the announcement of new party leadership at the ANC national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 18 December2017 in Soweto

Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa during the announcement of new party leadership at the ANC national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 18 December2017 in Soweto. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

It appears, for the moment, that South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has won a key battle in the war for control of the governing African National Congress (ANC), of which he is also the head.

Gogo conned out of R450 million in phone scam

A 90-year-old Hong Kong woman has been conned out of US$32million

Picture: iStock

Over five months the elderly lady gave a total of R456 million to the scammers, the largest sum recorded yet by a phone con.

Sexwale’s young partner is a bit of a lady of mystery

Sexwale and Nataxa da Silva 2019

Tokyo Sexwale and his partner, Nataxa da Silva during the inauguration of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa as head of state of the Republic of South Africa at Loftus Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Businessman and politician Tokyo Sexwale’s name was back on the news radar this week after he claimed that money from a huge heritage fund meant for the poor was stolen.

Queiroz or the Special One? – who is the likeliest Bafana head coach?

Jose Mourinho

This meme of Jose Mourinho holding a Bafana shirt did the rounds on social media after his Tottenham sacking this week. Picture: Twitter.

Here, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark takes a look at some of those linked to the job and how likely they are to be chosen.