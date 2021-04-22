Daily news update: Local elections date, Zuma loses lawyers, Mourinho to SA rumours

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Ramaphosa announces local government elections date
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the date for the 2021 local government elections.
R25m in legal debt later, Zuma loses his lawyers
With just weeks to go before the long-anticipated start of his corruption trial, former president Jacob Zuma has parted ways with yet another team of legal representatives.
How Ramaphosa has begun to take real control of power in the ANC
It appears, for the moment, that South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has won a key battle in the war for control of the governing African National Congress (ANC), of which he is also the head.
Gogo conned out of R450 million in phone scam
Over five months the elderly lady gave a total of R456 million to the scammers, the largest sum recorded yet by a phone con.
Sexwale’s young partner is a bit of a lady of mystery
Businessman and politician Tokyo Sexwale’s name was back on the news radar this week after he claimed that money from a huge heritage fund meant for the poor was stolen.
Queiroz or the Special One? – who is the likeliest Bafana head coach?
Here, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark takes a look at some of those linked to the job and how likely they are to be chosen.