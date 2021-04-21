Still no leads on ‘kidnapped’ KZN traditional council leader

Siyanda Ndlovu

Ngcobo, who is an acting chief in the Qiniselani Manyuswa Traditional Council in eZingolweni, was allegedly kidnapped amid succession talks on Monday.

Police are in the dark about the case of a KwaZulu-Natal traditional council leader, Makhosandile Ngcobo, two days after he was allegedly kidnapped from his home by men posing as cops.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said there were still no developments on Ngcobo’s whereabouts.

The suspects held up family members and a security guard and tied them with cable ties.

She said that the suspects stole cellphones, vehicle keys and firearms before fleeing the scene with the victim.

“Ezinqoleni detectives are making an urgent appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of Ngcobo,” said Gwala.

“The matter is still under investigation. Charges of kidnapping and robbery were opened at Ezinqoleni SAPS.”

KZN MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has called for the release of Ngcobo by the kidnappers.

Hlomuka has since expressed his concern about the incident and called for members of the community to come forward with any information that might assist in ensuring Ngcobo’s return and lead to the apprehension of those responsible.

This is a developing story, more information to follow as it becomes available.