South Africa
South Africa
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
2 minute read
21 Apr 2021
4:45 am

Daily news update: Justice for George Floyd, Coka brothers killed ‘execution style’

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

People react after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on 20 April 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd on 25 May 2020. Picture: Scott Olson/Getty Images via AFP

Fired police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murdering African-American George Floyd.

Three ministers wanted me ‘removed’ over commission bundle – spy watchdog

Setlhomamaru Dintwe at Zondo commission

Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI), Setlhomamaru Dintwe. Picture: Screenshot (YouTube)

Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI), Setlhomamaru Dintwe, says three Cabinet ministers wanted to impede his testimony before the Commission of Inquiry in Allegations of State Capture.

Montana defends Prasa’s ‘R82 million’ training programme

Lucky Montana

Lucky Montana. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander

Continuing with testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Tuesday, former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana defended a contract that the state-owned enterprise (SOE) entered into during his tenure.

Rand Water Samwu strike won’t affect water supply

Rand water strike planned for Wednesday

Picture: iStock

Rand Water says it has adequate systems in place to ensure sustained water supply to its customers ahead of a threatened strike on Wednesday by the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

Court hears Coka brothers shot in the back, one killed execution style

Piet Retief Magistrates Court

The five accused appearing in the Piet Retief Magistrates court during their bail hearing in the case where the Coka brothers were shot and killed, 20 April 2021, Mkhondo, Mpumalanga. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A sparsely packed Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court gallery was shocked on Tuesday by revelations that brothers Zenzele and Mgcini Coka were shot in the back and one was finished off “execution style” as he lay helpless on a dirt road.

Jason Quinn steps in as interim Absa CEO

Jason Quinn Absa CEO

Jason Quinn. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

According to board chair Wendy Lucas-Bull, Mminele and Absa agreed that their interests were best served by parting, with an appropriate separation arrangement.