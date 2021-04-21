Daily news update: Justice for George Floyd, Coka brothers killed ‘execution style’

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Fired police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murdering African-American George Floyd.

Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI), Setlhomamaru Dintwe, says three Cabinet ministers wanted to impede his testimony before the Commission of Inquiry in Allegations of State Capture.

Continuing with testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Tuesday, former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana defended a contract that the state-owned enterprise (SOE) entered into during his tenure.

Rand Water says it has adequate systems in place to ensure sustained water supply to its customers ahead of a threatened strike on Wednesday by the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

A sparsely packed Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court gallery was shocked on Tuesday by revelations that brothers Zenzele and Mgcini Coka were shot in the back and one was finished off “execution style” as he lay helpless on a dirt road.

According to board chair Wendy Lucas-Bull, Mminele and Absa agreed that their interests were best served by parting, with an appropriate separation arrangement.