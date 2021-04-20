Daily news update: Cape fire guts minister’s home, Sexwale a ‘scam victim’

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has labelled as “untrue” and “sad” allegations made by businessman and politician Tokyo Sexwale that money from a fund meant for the poor was stolen.

A Cabinet minister’s home in Newlands, Cape Town, was “completely destroyed” on Sunday by the fires that have razed Table Mountain and parts of the University of Cape Town (UCT).

While not ruling out the involvement of rogue elements in the intelligence community, experts have drawn parallels between the unresolved burglary four years ago at the office of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and two recent break-ins at the headquarters of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Consumers who want to buy a second-hand car have been warned to be very careful that they do not buy a car as scrap, because they then have no rights in terms of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

The rich and famous have been duped many a time.

The negotiations for a contract extension between Bernard Parker and Kaizer Chiefs have hit a snag, according to a Phakaaathi source.