20 Apr 2021
4:50 am

Daily news update: Cape fire guts minister’s home, Sexwale a ‘scam victim’

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: GCIS

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has labelled as “untrue” and “sad” allegations made by businessman and politician Tokyo Sexwale that money from a fund meant for the poor was stolen.

Minister’s home ‘completely destroyed’ by Cape Town fire

Cape Town Table Mountain fires being fought by firefighters

Firefighters battle a raging fire in Vredehoek in gale force winds and heavy smoke on 19 April 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the wildfire broke out from the slopes of Table Mountain. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

A Cabinet minister’s home in Newlands, Cape Town, was “completely destroyed” on Sunday by the fires that have razed Table Mountain and parts of the University of Cape Town (UCT).

 Zondo break-ins the work of rogue intelligence operatives?

breakins at the Zondo commission offices could be the work of intelligence operatives

Picture: iStock

While not ruling out the involvement of rogue elements in the intelligence community, experts have drawn parallels between the unresolved burglary four years ago at the office of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and two recent break-ins at the headquarters of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Beware of this new second-hand car scam

starting a car

Picture: iStock

Consumers who want to buy a second-hand car have been warned to be very careful that they do not buy a car as scrap, because they then have no rights in terms of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

Boity and other celebs who have been scammed

Boity

Boity Thulo. Picture: Instagram

The rich and famous have been duped many a time.

Parker’s Kaizer Chiefs deal in fresh doubt

Bernard Parker

Bernard Parker remains in negotiations with Chiefs over a new contract. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix.

The negotiations for a contract extension between Bernard Parker and Kaizer Chiefs have hit a snag, according to a Phakaaathi source.