South Africa
South Africa
Citizen reporter
2 minute read
19 Apr 2021
7:08 am

WATCH: Firefighters continue to battle Cape Town fires

Citizen reporter

Residents have been asked to be cautious.

The Table Mountain National Park urged all hikers within the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area to evacuate with immediate effect on Sunday. Picture: @JHMOpperman/Twitter.

 

At least four firefighters have been injured while battling a runaway veld fire in Cape Town that started on Sunday morning.

While the cause of the fire was still unclear, several structures including parts of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and a library at the University of Cape Town (UCT) have been destroyed, according to the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management.

ALSO READ: Hikers evacuated after Rhodes Memorial restaurant fire

The fire spreaded to UCT’s upper and middle campus prompting the evacuation of all students.

“Yesterday, the city assisted approximately 3,000 UCT students that were living on the campus and also in the roadside area to evacuate as a precautionary measure,” said Charlotte Powell, the spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management.

“The firefighting team has been out all night trying to prevent this [properties from catching fire]and I’ve just confirmed earlier this morning [Monday] with the firefighting team at this stage there is no property in danger, however, the fire is still not under control”.

Residents in two streets in Vredehoek have also been evacuated as a precautionary measure and there is currently no danger to property.

Residents have been asked to be cautious.

“Close all windows and doors to prevent drafts and reduce heat. Should there be an immediate threat to your property, damp down your garden using a hose or irrigation system,” Powell said.

The non-profit organisation, Gift of the Givers, donated food and beverage items to UCT students affected by the fire at various accomadation sites after they were evacuated.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Table Mountain National Park urged all hikers within the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area to evacuate with immediate effect.

Additional reporting by News24.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

The life-saving benefits of donating game to emerging farmers 
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SANParks takes legal action over 'sensationalised' reports of dead rhino
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: Alleged poachers caught trying to sell pangolin in Midrand
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Livestock burnt to death in Free State veld fire
4 days ago
4 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

The life-saving benefits of donating game to emerging farmers 
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SANParks takes legal action over 'sensationalised' reports of dead rhino
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: Alleged poachers caught trying to sell pangolin in Midrand
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Livestock burnt to death in Free State veld fire
4 days ago
4 days ago