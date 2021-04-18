Multimedia
WATCH: UCT students evacuated as fire spreads to campus

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

All University of Cape Town (UCT) students have been evacuated by emergency support staff as the fire spreads to campus.

This after a fire that broke out at Rhodes Memorial restaurant in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) on Sunday.

The university said on Sunday afternoon that all students had been taken to safe locations.

“We will continue to work with and support SANParks and the City of Cape Town to extinguish this fire. Please stay safe first and foremost,” said the university.

“We thank all emergency services support staff who have worked with the university, City of Cape Town and San Parks thus far. As soon as more information becomes available we will share it.”

According to the City of Cape Town, the city’s fire and rescue service was alerted to a vegetation fire above Philip Kgosana Drive just before 9am.

The fire is currently spreading from Rhodes Memorial toward UCT, said the city.

“A section of the tea room at Rhodes Memorial has been destroyed and people are urged not to enter the area. More resources are currently on their way to assist. These include teams from Working on Fire and Table Mountain National Park. Three choppers are also water bombing.”

The city has dispatched at least 60 ground firefighters, with aerial resources including four helicopters and one spotter.


SANParks had earlier called on hikers to leave the area.

“The fire is currently out of control and we request that all onlookers please refrain from entering the area and keep the area clear for emergency vehicles to pass,” it said.

WEATHER

Western Cape storm death toll climbs to four
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Another Cape Town fire destroys ward at hospital
1 month ago
1 month ago

SOUTH AFRICA

UCT students to make their way back to residences
1 month ago
1 month ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cape Town fires thrust homeless into the spotlight
1 month ago
1 month ago


