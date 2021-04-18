Multimedia
Siyanda Ndlovu
18 Apr 2021
Hikers evacuated after Rhodes Memorial restaurant fire

Onlookers were also urged to refrain from entering the area, and keep the area clear for emergency vehicles to pass.

Table Mountain National Park requested that all hikers within the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area evacuate with immediate effect due to a fire on Sunday 18 April 2021. Photo: YouTube/Table Mountain Live Stream

 

Hikers were urgently evacuated at Rhodes Memorial restaurant in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) after a veld fire broke out on Sunday.

South African National Parks (SANParks) TMNP sent a tweet asking that all hikers within the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area evacuate with immediate effect.

UPDATE: WATCH: UCT students evacuated as fire spreads to campus

Rhodes memorial fire

Reports indicate Rhodes Memorial restaurant has been destroyed after a veld fire. Photo: Twitter/@wo_fire

TMNP officials said the fire was out of control and requested that all onlookers refrain from entering the area, and keep the area clear for emergency vehicles to pass.

According to reports, the restaurant has been badly damaged.

“The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) have dispatched crews from  @NCCWildfires and  @wo_fire to assist with fire suppression efforts.”

Note: This is a developing story. More information to follow as it becomes available

