Hikers evacuated after Rhodes Memorial restaurant fire

Siyanda Ndlovu

Onlookers were also urged to refrain from entering the area, and keep the area clear for emergency vehicles to pass.

Hikers were urgently evacuated at Rhodes Memorial restaurant in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) after a veld fire broke out on Sunday.

South African National Parks (SANParks) TMNP sent a tweet asking that all hikers within the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area evacuate with immediate effect.

⚠️URGENT NOTICE⚠️ SANParks Table Mountain National Park requests that all hikers within the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area evacuate with immediate effect. Cars parked within these sections need to be moved as a matter of urgency. — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) April 18, 2021

TMNP officials said the fire was out of control and requested that all onlookers refrain from entering the area, and keep the area clear for emergency vehicles to pass.

According to reports, the restaurant has been badly damaged.

“The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) have dispatched crews from @NCCWildfires and @wo_fire to assist with fire suppression efforts.”

I think my Car has been destroyed as I cannot reach Rhodes Memorial and think I managed to outrun the fire -can anyone tell me if the cars at Rhodes Memorial are safe and where do I need to run to get away from the fire? Newlands Forest? @wo_fire @cptfrs #fire #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/d0xICuvupS — Lisette Lombard (@LisLombard) April 18, 2021

Cape Town – Fire on the mountain (Update): Rhodes Memorial Restaurant pic.twitter.com/KR0nyogRAn — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) April 18, 2021

WOF Aerial resources have been deployed. https://t.co/IjOdUm1xWH pic.twitter.com/OeJaCRwuhY — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) April 18, 2021

Note: This is a developing story. More information to follow as it becomes available