Cyclist rescued after falling 30m off Chapman’s Peak Drive

The patient was transferred to a waiting ambulance which took him to Constantiaberg Mediclinic.

A cyclist who crashed and fell 30m off Chapman’s Peak Drive had a lucky escape when he was rescued on Saturday morning.

Johan Marais from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said: “Paramedics stabilised him whereafter the AMS rescue helicopter was used to lift him out and take him to a waiting ambulance.

Marais added the WSAR worked with Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services to save the cyclist.

“The whole operation was completed within an hour and all the teams stood down around 10:00.”

” Last month, a woman was killed and the man she was travelling with was critically injured when their vehicle plunged 200m off Chapman’s Peak.