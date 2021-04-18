South Africa
Cyclist rescued after falling 30m off Chapman’s Peak Drive

The patient was transferred to a waiting ambulance which took him to Constantiaberg Mediclinic.

Picture for illustration purposes. Mountain biker riding in the Harkerville forest, Knysna, South Africa

A cyclist who crashed and fell 30m off Chapman’s Peak Drive had a lucky escape when he was rescued on Saturday morning.

Johan Marais from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said: “Paramedics stabilised him whereafter the AMS rescue helicopter was used to lift him out and take him to a waiting ambulance.

The patient was transferred to a waiting ambulance which took him to Constantiaberg Mediclinic.” Marais added the WSAR worked with Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services to save the cyclist.

ALSO READ: NSRI to the rescue for donkey stranded on Vaal island

“The whole operation was completed within an hour and all the teams stood down around 10:00.”

” Last month, a woman was killed and the man she was travelling with was critically injured when their vehicle plunged 200m off Chapman’s Peak.

