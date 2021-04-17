Daily news update: Montana vs ‘greedy’ politicos, SA man killed in Hawaii

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana has told the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture that the railway agency was destroyed by “greedy politicians” from the African National Congress (ANC).

There is no turning back – Ace Magashule and those facing corruption or other serious crime charges will have to step aside otherwise the ANC will summarily suspend them.

Lufuno Mavhunga is in a better place and free from those who did not allow her to spread her wings, said her friend Mukoma Tshinakaho.

A South African man has reportedly been shot and killed by police in Hawaii, USA.

The three years that Steve Komphela spent at Kaizer Chiefs are best forgotten – for the sake of both the club and their former coach.

The blaze that broke out at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon has reignited in the evening.