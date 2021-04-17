South Africa
17 Apr 2021
Daily news update: Montana vs ‘greedy’ politicos, SA man killed in Hawaii

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana has told the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture that the railway agency was destroyed by “greedy politicians” from the African National Congress (ANC).

 Step aside or get pushed: Final curtain for Ace Magashule

ANC’s Secretary General Ace Magashule. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN

There is no turning back – Ace Magashule and those facing corruption or other serious crime charges will have to step aside otherwise the ANC will summarily suspend them.

Lufuno’s ‘crime’ was ‘being silent, being nice’, says friend at memorial 

Lufuno Mavhunga

Memorial service of Lufuno Mavhunga

Lufuno Mavhunga is in a better place and free from those who did not allow her to spread her wings, said her friend Mukoma Tshinakaho.

SA ‘burglary suspect’ killed by cops in Hawaii

Lindani and his wife Lindsay Myeni.

Lindani and his wife Lindsay Myeni. Picture: YouTube/Lindsay Myeni

A South African man has reportedly been shot and killed by police in Hawaii, USA.

Would Komphela’s Chiefs be as dominant as Sundowns had Mngqithi joined him at Naturena?

Steve Komphela-Manqoba Mngqithi

Steve Komphela (right) with Manqoba Mngqithi (left) (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

The three years that Steve Komphela spent at Kaizer Chiefs are best forgotten – for the sake of both the club and their former coach.

WATCH: Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire rages into the night

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital fire

Fire at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on 16 April 2021.

The blaze that broke out at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon has reignited in the evening.