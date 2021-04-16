Daily news update: Ace-Zuma meeting, Post Office in the red and more

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says next and lastly on his list of consultation visits about the ruling party’s “step aside” resolution will former president Thabo Mbeki.

Thursday is the deadline for the ANC’s nine provincial secretaries to submit their lists of names of members charged with corruption to secretary-general Ace Magashule.

A South African-born forensic pathology consultant took the stand in the murder trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and contradicted several medical experts.

With a stint in the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Special Forces and as chief of the Joint Operations (JOps), experts believe new army chief Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya is impressively armed to lead an SANDF crippled by budgetary cuts.

It may come as no surprise to South Africans to hear that the South African Post Office is commercially insolvent as they watch the state entity going from bad to worse.

Mamelodi Sundowns showed no mercy against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals last night at Loftus Versfeld, giving them a 4-1 hiding to continue their title defence.