South Africa
South Africa
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
2 minute read
16 Apr 2021
4:45 am

Daily news update: Ace-Zuma meeting, Post Office in the red and more

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says next and lastly on his list of consultation visits about the ruling party’s “step aside” resolution will former president Thabo Mbeki.

Notable ANC members who might have to step aside

Zandile Gumede

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: African News Agency

Thursday is the deadline for the ANC’s nine provincial secretaries to submit their lists of names of members charged with corruption to secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Could this SA-born man keep George Floyd’s ‘killer’ out of jail?

David Richard Fowler

Dr David Richard Fowler testifies in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s death.

A South African-born forensic pathology consultant took the stand in the murder trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and contradicted several medical experts.

Combat soldier ‘fit for the job’: New army chief Rudzani Maphwanya

Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya. Picture: YouTube

With a stint in the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Special Forces and as chief of the Joint Operations (JOps), experts believe new army chief Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya is impressively armed to lead an SANDF crippled by budgetary cuts.

Post Office in the red and commercially insolvent

Post Office

Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

It may come as no surprise to South Africans to hear that the South African Post Office is commercially insolvent as they watch the state entity going from bad to worse.

Sundowns mop the floor with Pirates to reach Nedbank semis

Themba Zwane

Themba Zwane celebrates after putting Sundowns 2-1 up. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns showed no mercy against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals last night at Loftus Versfeld, giving them a 4-1 hiding to continue their title defence.