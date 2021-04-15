Daily news update: New SANDF chief, Zuma snubs ConCourt, Bernie Madoff dies

Neo Thale

The Mbilwi Secondary School pupil who reportedly committed suicide following her assault outside the school premises was found lying unconscious by her mother on Monday, Limpopo police said on Wednesday.

Appearing at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Wednesday, Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe said the ANC had undergone a period of instability since former president Jacob Zuma stepped down.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has a new chief.

Former president Jacob Zuma has missed the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) deadline to make representations to the apex court outlining how he wants to be censured should he be found guilty of contempt of court.

New York – Bernie Madoff, the mastermind behind the worst financial scam in history, has died in prison at age 82, US media reported Tuesday.

Former president Jacob Zuma is a public figure who has been closely scrutinised for the past two decades and it’s not just his political life that grabs the headlines, but his private life too.