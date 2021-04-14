No load shedding expected for today, but possibility remains high

Molefe Seeletsa

South Africans are urged to continue using electricity sparingly to help avoid power cuts.

Power utility Eskom has announced no load shedding will take place on Wednesday, 14 April.

This is after Eskom implemented stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday, citing reduced generation capacity.

In a statement, Eskom said it was not expecting any load shedding as generation capacity had recovered sufficiently overnight.



“A generation unit each at the Tutuka, Duvha, Medupi and Hendrina power stations successfully returned to service, helping to boost generation capacity,” it said.

The power utility said two further generation units were expected to return to service later on Wednesday, while emergency generation reserves had been sufficiently replenished.

“Eskom would like to thank the public for their patience and regrets the inconvenience caused by the implementation of load shedding.”

Of its generation capacity, Eskom has 4,775MW on planned maintenance, while another 11,616MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

Eskom further noted that the possibility of load shedding remains elevated while it continues with maintenance.

“As such the system will continue to be constrained during this period.”

Consumers are urged to continue to use electricity sparingly.

“Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable. We will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.”

In February, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said that South African can expect five more dark years ahead, despite the power utility’s maintenance going well.

De Ruyter said he anticipated a power shortfall for the next five years, meaning the risk of load shedding will remain while it overhauls old power plants.

“Capacity challenges will remain one of the key challenges South Africa will continue to grapple with. The ultimate aim is to improve performance to reduce the risk of load shedding. The enormity of this task cannot be overstated,” De Ruyter said.