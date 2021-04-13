Motorcyclist flung over bridge in Tshwane horror crash

Citizen reporter

A 58-year-old motorbike rider was killed in a collision at the N1 Atterbury intersection in Menlyn, Pretoria, on Monday afternoon.

Paramedics from ER24 and other services attended the scene and upon assessment, found that two vehicles and a motorbike were involved in the collision.

Eyewitnesses then alerted paramedics that the motorbike rider had been flung over the side of the bridge during the collision.

“The rider was found on the ramp below the bridge. Sadly, there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene,” said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

“The two drivers of the light motor vehicles were assessed on the scene and found not to have sustained any serious injuries.”

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

In a separate incident, a man and a woman were killed on Sunday night and another injured in a collision between two trucks, a bakkie and a light motor vehicle on the N3 in Heidelberg.

ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene to find a large truck on its side blocking one side of the highway.

A wrecked light motor vehicle was found on the side of the road while the two other vehicles were found a short distance away.

“Medics quickly assessed the patients and found that a woman in the car and a man in the bakkie had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead,” said Vermaak.

“The driver of the one truck was assessed and found to have sustained minor injuries. The man was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further care. The driver of the second truck was not found on the scene.”

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.

The cause of the accident was unknown.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde