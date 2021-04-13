Bushiris back in business after mourning daughter’s death

Siyanda Ndlovu

Thanks his followers and church leaders for their messages of support.

Fugitive, self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, Shepherd Bushiri announced on Monday he and his wife Mary are back in business after mourning their daughter’s death.

“We are back!!” Bushiri posted on his Facebook page.

“My wife and I are delighted to inform you all that we are back from a short break we took from the pulpit following the passing of our daughter, Saint Israella.”

He passed a vote of thanks to his followers and leaders of his church.

We would like to specifically thank our leaders for ensuring that church services, across all our branches in 73 countries, remained intact and vibrant.

Last week the Bushiris shared snaps of a family vacation at Lake Malawi.

He said he had received beautiful words of comfort and encouragement from every corner of the globe.

“We do, immensely, value those words as they, indeed, helped us appreciate the depth of the love you have for us.

Bushiri’s daughter Israella died in an undisclosed hospital in Kenya last week.

She had been battling with a lung infection and the situation took a turn for the worse.

PICS: Bushiri on holiday as he mourns his daughter’s death

The Bushiris fled South Africa in October last year and later cited “safety reasons” for his escape after being released on R200,000 bail.

He is facing charges of fraud and money laundering to the value of R102 million.

Following his daughter’s death, Bushiri blamed the Kenyan authorities, saying that she was prevented from getting medical attention in time.

“She became a victim of all the persecutions we have been going through from South Africa. However, we believe that if it was God’s time and God’s will this was supposed to happen in this way, God would call anyone at any time at any place through any means.”