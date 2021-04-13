South Africa
13 Apr 2021
Daily news update: Data leak at Ford Credit, Phumlani Pikoli dies and more

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: Gallo Images

 

Data leak at Ford Credit exposes customer information

Ford Credit has warned its customers that an “internal data leak” exposed some of their personal information to third parties outside the organisation.

Some of their personal information, including ID numbers, vehicle descriptions, addresses and contact details were leaked.

EFF drags Ramaphosa into Ndlozi’s false rape accusations

The EFF has dragged President Cyril Ramaphosa through the mud after one of its leaders, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, was on Monday falsely accused of rape by the newspaper Daily Sun.

Gauteng police denied the reports in the paper that Ndlozi was a suspect in a case involving a 23-year-old woman who claims to have been raped at a party in Sandton last week.

10 critical skills which are hard to source locally

Unemployment

Picture: iStock

Young people who are planning their careers are often advised to find out which critical skills are hard to source locally when they choose a career.

A new survey has now indicated which 10 skills are the hardest to find in South Africa.

Saudi Arabia announces ‘blessed month’ of Ramadan start

Lantern that have moon symbol on top and small plate of dates fruit with dusk sky and city bokeh light background for the Muslim feast of the holy month of Ramadan Kareem.

Picture: iStock

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest shrines, announced that the holy fasting month of Ramadan will start on Tuesday, as Muslims worldwide face coronavirus curbs.

“Tomorrow, Tuesday… is the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan this year,” the kingdom’s supreme court said in a royal court statement.

Remembering the artist: Phumlani Pikoli

Phumlani Pikoli

The late Phumlani Pikoli. Picture: Twitter

It is a sad day for the literary community, as it has been announced by advocate Vusi Pikoli that his son Phumlani Pikoli has passed away.

Phumlani was a Zimbabwean-South African writer and multidisciplinary artist who was born in Zimbabwe to parents who left South Africa during the apartheid era.

Enhle Mbali applies for restraining order against Black Coffee

Enhle and Black Coffee

Black Coffee and Enhle. Picture: instagram

The saga between Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and her estranged husband, Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo, is not over.

Mbali applied for a restraining order against DJ Black Coffee in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Activists were seen outside court showing their support for the actress with banners displaying #JusticeForEnhle,  #HandsoffEnhle and “Am I Next?”.

Sundowns get back to winning ways

Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns staved off a scare from relegation-troubled side Chippa United, edging them 2-1 in a fast-paced DStv Premiership affair on Monday afternoon at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

ALSO READ: Pirates hope sick bay clears ahead of Sundowns showdown

The Brazilians went into the contest looking to redeem themselves after they lost to CR Belouizdad in the Caf Champions League,  a result that brought their overall unbeaten run to an end after 28 matches in all competitions.

RELATED ARTICLES

STATE CAPTURE

Ramaphosa 'the last witness' as Zondo seeks limited extension
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

Cyril Ramaphosa in the hot seat before Zondo next week
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
16 hours ago
16 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Magashule conundrum gives ANC chance to rebuild
18 hours ago
18 hours ago


