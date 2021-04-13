Daily news update: Data leak at Ford Credit, Phumlani Pikoli dies and more

The Citizen

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Ford Credit has warned its customers that an “internal data leak” exposed some of their personal information to third parties outside the organisation.

Some of their personal information, including ID numbers, vehicle descriptions, addresses and contact details were leaked.

The EFF has dragged President Cyril Ramaphosa through the mud after one of its leaders, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, was on Monday falsely accused of rape by the newspaper Daily Sun.

Gauteng police denied the reports in the paper that Ndlozi was a suspect in a case involving a 23-year-old woman who claims to have been raped at a party in Sandton last week.

Young people who are planning their careers are often advised to find out which critical skills are hard to source locally when they choose a career.

A new survey has now indicated which 10 skills are the hardest to find in South Africa.

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest shrines, announced that the holy fasting month of Ramadan will start on Tuesday, as Muslims worldwide face coronavirus curbs.

“Tomorrow, Tuesday… is the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan this year,” the kingdom’s supreme court said in a royal court statement.

It is a sad day for the literary community, as it has been announced by advocate Vusi Pikoli that his son Phumlani Pikoli has passed away.

Phumlani was a Zimbabwean-South African writer and multidisciplinary artist who was born in Zimbabwe to parents who left South Africa during the apartheid era.

The saga between Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and her estranged husband, Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo, is not over.

Mbali applied for a restraining order against DJ Black Coffee in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Activists were seen outside court showing their support for the actress with banners displaying #JusticeForEnhle, #HandsoffEnhle and “Am I Next?”.

Mamelodi Sundowns staved off a scare from relegation-troubled side Chippa United, edging them 2-1 in a fast-paced DStv Premiership affair on Monday afternoon at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

ALSO READ: Pirates hope sick bay clears ahead of Sundowns showdown

The Brazilians went into the contest looking to redeem themselves after they lost to CR Belouizdad in the Caf Champions League, a result that brought their overall unbeaten run to an end after 28 matches in all competitions.