Daily news update: AKA loses partner, Hlophe guilty of misconduct and Pirates win

A much-anticipated Judicial Service Commission (JSC) ruling has found Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.

This after Hlophe was accused of trying to influence Constitutional Court judges in a case involving former President Jacob Zuma, relating to the validity of searches during the arms deal investigation of Zuma and Thint in 2008.

The JSC said in a statement on Saturday its Judicial Conduct Tribunal, led by retired Judge of the Gauteng High Court, Judge Joop Labuschagne, unanimously found that “Judge President Hlophe’s conduct breached the provision of section 165 of the Constitution in that he improperly attempted to influence the two Justices of the Constitutional Court to violate their oaths of office.”

The news of rapper AKA’s fiancée Nelli Tembe‘s sudden and tragic death has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

The news of the apparent suicide broke on Sunday morning, after reports that police were investigating an incident that took place at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

The grieving families of the recently deceased 22-year-old and AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, has since released a statement on Sunday afternoon.

As of Sunday, 11 April 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,558,458 with 931 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

66 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 0 from Eastern Cape, 15 from Free State, 6 from Gauteng, 0 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 35 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 10 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 53,322.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has labelled the videos that depicted three inmates assaulting an official as “fake news”.

In a statement released on Sunday, DSC spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the video was “all an act and nothing closer to reality”, further condemning the impersonation of an Correctional Services official.

The registration deadline at KwaZulu-Natal’s Durban University of Technology (DUT) has been extended to 16 April, the university has said.

“DUT has also confirmed that remote, online learning for first time enrolling (FTEN) students will commence on Monday, 12 April 2021. This will ensure that the academic programme can successfully conclude within this calendar year.

“It needs to be noted that the majority of FTEN students have already registered. As previously announced, returning students commenced with their remote, online learning on 29 March 2021,” the institution said in a statement.

The announcement comes after chaotic protests that rocked the university, leading to the closure of its five campuses on Wednesday.

The unabated taxi violence in the Western Cape has claimed 25 lives since the beginning of the year.

The latest murder case registered was that of the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) Victor Wiwi and his protector. The pair was shot and killed while travelling towards the Nyanga area on Wednesday evening.

MEC for Transport and Public Works Bonginkosi Madikizela said two of Wiwi’s colleagues survived the shooting.

Madikizela confirmed that police are investigating cases of double murder and attempted murder.

Collaborative efforts from SAPS, Tshwane metro police, Gauteng traffic officials, emergency services and Tracker results in more than 587 being arrested for various offences this weekend.

Crimes include fraud, armed robbery, rape, house breaking, theft, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, drug dealing and possession, and undocumented foreigners.

Yet another eThekwini municipality employee has been nabbed for fraud, this time from the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

According to he Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) National Clean Audit Task Team, Robert Nkosi has been sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for five years, after misrepresenting members of the public that he had secured a tender with the municipality.

People were subsequently “recruited” to be his “employees” for the bogus project.

Orlando Pirates made a giant stride towards the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, comfortably beating Libya’s Al Ahly Bhengazi 3-0 at the Orlando Stadium.

The result moved Pirates to the top of Group A, at least until Enyimba played ES Setif in Algeria later on Sunday, but whatever happened in that game, a home win against Setif on April 21 will be enough to see the Buccaneers into the last eight.

Gerda Steyn made a spectacular breakthrough on Sunday, slicing more than a minute off the 25-year-old South African women’s marathon record at the Xiamen Marathon Tuscany Camp Global Elite race in Italy.

The reigning Comrades and Two Oceans ultra-marathon champion again proved her immense potential over the standard 42.2km distance, taking ninth place in 2:25:28.

She ripped 67 seconds off the previous national mark of 2:26:35 which had been set by Colleen de Reuck at the 1996 Berlin Marathon in Germany.