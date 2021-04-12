Hein Kaiser
12 Apr 2021
7:45 am
Sunninghill residents want DA ward councillor removed

Hein Kaiser

The Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg, however, claims the ward councillor cannot be removed unless found guilty of misconduct.

  The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Sunninghill Ratepayers Association have been at odds for several months over the alleged non-performance of ward councillor, Candice James. But DA Johannesburg caucus leader Leah Knott denies receiving a document, dubbed by the association as a “portfolio body of evidence”, giving a detailed account of its multiple gripes with James. It contains two bound books with complaints from residents about James’ lack of action, terse responses to e-mails, non-performance, and seeming general lack of interest. Yet, the DA member of parliament tasked with the constituency, Cameron Mckenzie, acknowledged receipt and referred the complaints...

